Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins seventh straight, beats Class 5A No. 14 Lincoln

After a 3-pointer by Alexis Pomernackas with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the half, the Warriors held the Lynx to four points until the end of the quarter.

The Lynx’s next basket didn’t come until the 4:02 mark of the quarter when Kayla Schleifman converted on a second-chance opportunity. Lincoln’s final two first-half points came on free throws.

On the offensive end, Warriors senior Kenzie Foley led off the second quarter with a 3 in front of the Lincoln bench that gave the Warriors their first lead of the quarter.

Foley knew that she needed to give the Warriors a spark and that 3-pointer did.

“We kind of drew that play up right off the bat, because I was struggling in the first quarter,” Foley said. “I knew that it was my shot to take, and I kind of knew that.”

After Foley’s 3, Salker made a layup while she was fouled. She didn’t make the basket, but the Warriors learned that they could power up with a ranked 5A team.

Warriors senior Chloe Black then got in on the action by scoring five straight points in a span of 25 seconds.

She scored a 3 in transition with 5:04 left in the half and then hit a floater in the middle of the paint.