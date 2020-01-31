Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins seventh straight, beats Class 5A No. 14 Lincoln

SERGEANT BLUFF – The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team is liking how it’s coming together at the right time.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-6) defeated Class 5A 14th-ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 53-39 on Friday night. With the win, the Warriors have extended their current win streak to seven and they haven’t lost since Jan. 13 to Bishop Heelan.
The Warriors picked up the intensity in the second quarter, and with that, they matched the Lynx’s physicality, especially on the defensive side.
“Coming into tonight, that was our main goal to match their physicality,” Warriors senior Kenzie Foley said. “The last time we played them (a 55-27 loss on Dec. 17) it didn’t go as planned. We were definitely outphysicaled. Tonight, we just stuck with them and were able to pull out the win.”
Foley led the Warriors with 16 points. Fellow senior Chloe Black scored 12 and Emma Salker had 10.
In the first quarter – which the Lynx led 10-9 – the Lynx grabbed a few offensive rebounds and it resulted in either a basket or visits to the free-throw line.
So, during the first-quarter intermission, Warriors coach Joe Hardy asked his team to play with more energy and play tougher.
And, they answered.
After a 3-pointer by Alexis Pomernackas with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the half, the Warriors held the Lynx to four points until the end of the quarter.
The Lynx’s next basket didn’t come until the 4:02 mark of the quarter when Kayla Schleifman converted on a second-chance opportunity. Lincoln’s final two first-half points came on free throws.
On the offensive end, Warriors senior Kenzie Foley led off the second quarter with a 3 in front of the Lincoln bench that gave the Warriors their first lead of the quarter.
Foley knew that she needed to give the Warriors a spark and that 3-pointer did.
“We kind of drew that play up right off the bat, because I was struggling in the first quarter,” Foley said. “I knew that it was my shot to take, and I kind of knew that.”
After Foley’s 3, Salker made a layup while she was fouled. She didn’t make the basket, but the Warriors learned that they could power up with a ranked 5A team.
Warriors senior Chloe Black then got in on the action by scoring five straight points in a span of 25 seconds.
She scored a 3 in transition with 5:04 left in the half and then hit a floater in the middle of the paint.
“To see that we were really competing, I think that just brought energy in the second quarter,” Black said. “I was just trying to stay calm and slow the pace down.”
Hardy also made an adjustment that turned out to work well after the first quarter.
Hardy had noticed that the Lynx were picking up the Warriors coming off of curl screens. Hardy then tweaked one of the offensive sets and instead of curling, the Warriors went on backdoor screens, which led to more opportunities in the paint.
“They were switching the top screen, and getting our girl in a position where she was between two bigs,” Hardy said. “We ran the back cut, which opened things up. And, once you hit a couple 3s, they don’t know who to guard.”
In the second half, the Warriors held the Lynx to 22 points and just four in the final 4:57.
During SB-L’s winning streak, the Warriors have held opponents to under 40 points three times, including the Stars on Tuesday.
Hardy has seen vast improvements defensively in the last three weeks.
“We’ve gotten better at moving our feet, and we’re trying to keep our hands off on hip defense,” Hardy said. “Anytime you put in a new system, it’s going to take a little bit of time to defensively to learn where the help(side defense) is coming from.”
The Warriors started out the season with multiple problems to solve and feel like they’ve done so since the holiday break, and that showed on Friday night.
“We’ve just figured out everyone and have come together,” Foley said. “It’s great to see everyone start clicking. We’re starting to read each other’s minds. We’re starting to get on the same page.”
The Warriors started their winning streak by beating Denison-Schleswig 58-38 on Jan. 16, and have also knocked off Council Bluffs Jefferson, West, Le Mars, Spencer and North.
“We’re definitely communicating,” Foley said. “Communicating is huge. I think that just helped us play as a team.”
While Hardy said every win is important, he feels that the timing of the seven-game streak has come at an ideal time.
“This is the most recent and the most important,” Hardy said. “The girls have played better and better as the year has gone on. Our girls have worked so hard to make themselves better shooters, better defenders.”
