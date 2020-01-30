Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins 5th straight MRAC wrestling tournament title

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been the team to beat the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference wrestling tournament the last few years, winning the last four titles.
In 2018 and 2019, Bishop Heelan cut into SB-L’s dominance, finishing only 9.5 points behind the Warriors last season. Plus Le Mars was added to the mix in the Bulldogs first-ever season in the MRAC.
However, neither team could keep up with Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the MRAC Tournament at O’Gorman Fieldhouse on Thursday. Neither could East, North, West, Council Bluffs Lincoln nor Council Bluffs Jefferson.
The Warriors reaffirmed their dominance over the MRAC and a couple of weeks after winning back-to-back conference dual titles with an undefeated record, Sergeant Bluff-Luton ran away with its fifth straight MRAC Tournament title, scoring 259 points.
“We said kids had to do things that nobody was expecting them to do,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “Jack (Gaukel) is a hammer, he’s probably going to do his thing. Blake (Liebe) is probably going to do his thing. But a kid like Aidan Lambertsen getting a win over the Heelan kid, a previous loss for him and he makes the finals. That’s huge.
“Matthew Headid making the finals. At 195, (Wade Phair) winning it is huge. Nobody would’ve thought that was going to happen. Our big guys on the backside, coming back and getting third. Pins all day long. That was really what this event was all about.”
The Warriors already had 203 points going into the consolation semifinals, which gave them a 41-point advantage over second-place Le Mars. SB-L went on to win by 55.5 points, its largest margin of victory in the past five seasons.
SB-L was a bit motivated because regular 120-pounder Noah Parmelee was unable to wrestle on Thursday.
“He’s a pretty important part of our team not just because he’s a point scorer but because he’s a good, hard-working kid,” Koedam said. “We talked about how do you make up the points that Noah would’ve brought in for us. “I told them to think about this like a dual meet. Every single pin is going to be huge, granted it is scored differently. Every pin, every bonus point we could get was going to be huge.
“We said a prayer and said good teams overcome adversity and we are going to find out what kind of team we are.”
Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Cory Bates (145), Gaukel (152), Liebe (170) and Phair (195) all won titles for SB-L and Matthew Headid (160), Ty Koedam (126) and Lambertsen (113) were runners-up.
The Bulldogs ended up finishing in second place in its first season in the MRAC with 203.5 points.
Jake Francksen-Small won the 152-pound title and Colton Hoag won the 182-pound title for Le Mars. Blake Dirksen (120), Arik Burnett (145), Drayden De Boer (170), Brenick Hoppe (220) and Justin Otto (285) were all runners-up.
“We were happy with our finish. Of course a couple of those finals matches we wished could’ve gone the other way but our kids wrestled tough tonight,” Le Mars coach Shane Hessenius said. “Good to get a couple of those champions with Jake and Colton. They are wrestling really well and I think we are wrestling really well leading into districts.”
Heelan finished just ahead of East for third place with 162.5 points. The Black Raiders scored 161.5 points. North was sixth with 119 points and West was eighth with 46.
North junior Nick Walters won his first MRAC title on Thursday. The No. 7-ranked 126-pounder, according to iawrestle.com, pinned Ty Koedam right at the buzzer at the end of the second period for the 126 title.
“It feels really good. The last two years I mentally got myself down. (This year) I was going to go after it and if I die, I die,” Walters said. “I was going to keep coming after him until he dies or I die and he died first. That felt really good.”
It was a bit of redemption for Walters who lost to Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon a couple of weeks ago and didn’t wrestle against Koedam that same night because he was a bit under the weather.
On Thursday, Walters beat DeLeon 7-0 in the semifinals before pinning Koedam.
“I got outworked (that night). All week of practice, I kept scrambling, kept working to get back to where I need to be,” Walters said. “It paid off today.”
North sophomore Logan Williams won the 113-pound title. He was tied at 2-2 in the second period against Lambertsen when he got a reversal and three back points to go up 7-2. Williams added a takedown in the third period to win the title with a 9-2 decision.
Williams, who improves to 23-7 on the season, felt like he controlled all of his matches on Thursday.
“I wrestled more aggressively. Pretty much control the match, not let them put any moves on me,” said Williams, who won his first MRAC title. “I am going for state for the first time hopefully. Just have to achieve that first one.”
Heelan sophomore Jacob McGowan got a takedown in the third and shortly after turned Le Mars’ Blake Dirksen to win the 120-pound title by fall in 5:18.
Heelan’s Mitchel Olson (132), Nick McGowan (138) and Mitchell Joines (152) all finished as runners-up.
East had two champions. Patrick Conley improved to 26-9 on the season after a 12-6 decision for the 220-pound title over Hoppe.
At 285, Steven Huscher got a quick takedown and turned Otto, who did recover. But Huscher got Otto on his back again and got the pin in 3:07 for the title.