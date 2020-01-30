Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins 5th straight MRAC wrestling tournament title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We were happy with our finish. Of course a couple of those finals matches we wished could’ve gone the other way but our kids wrestled tough tonight,” Le Mars coach Shane Hessenius said. “Good to get a couple of those champions with Jake and Colton. They are wrestling really well and I think we are wrestling really well leading into districts.”

Heelan finished just ahead of East for third place with 162.5 points. The Black Raiders scored 161.5 points. North was sixth with 119 points and West was eighth with 46.

North junior Nick Walters won his first MRAC title on Thursday. The No. 7-ranked 126-pounder, according to iawrestle.com, pinned Ty Koedam right at the buzzer at the end of the second period for the 126 title.

“It feels really good. The last two years I mentally got myself down. (This year) I was going to go after it and if I die, I die,” Walters said. “I was going to keep coming after him until he dies or I die and he died first. That felt really good.”

It was a bit of redemption for Walters who lost to Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon a couple of weeks ago and didn’t wrestle against Koedam that same night because he was a bit under the weather.

On Thursday, Walters beat DeLeon 7-0 in the semifinals before pinning Koedam.