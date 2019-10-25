SERGRANT BLUFF - Quarterback Daniel Wright passed for four touchdowns and Sergreant Bluff-Luton wrapped up Class 3A District 1 with a 41-8 win over Storm Lake in a regular-season football finale Friday evening.
Wright connected twice with Carter Schumacher for TD passes and once each with Deric Fitzgerald and Ben Frieberg. Wright had 223 yards on 13-of-19 passing and he now has 24 scoring passes this season.
Schumacher had five catches for 116 yards in the game and now has seven TD catches entering the playoffs. Fitzgerald's scoring catch was his eighth of the year. Kaden Helt also added a late touchdown run for the Warriors.
Storm Lake, which ends its season with a 5-4 mark overall and 2-3 in district, scored its points in the third quarter on an eight-yard run by Colton Dreith.
SB-L (8-1 overall) will await its opening post-season berth after winning its district for the fifth straight season.