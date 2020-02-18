Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling as a team going into state

About a week ago, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam talked to his team about the postseason goals.
Sometimes wrestling can become an individual sport and the Warriors have plenty of wrestlers who could finish high on the podium or maybe even wrestle for an individual title.
While Koedam is looking forward to those potential deep individual runs, he also wanted the focus to stay on the team.
"The thing I talked about, for probably a half hour, was about wrestling unselfishly," Koedam said. "Wrestle for your teammates instead of just yourself. If every single guy goes out there with that attitude ... it's funny how that changes your perspective. Maybe that's been the difference this past week. Guys are wrestling for the team."
That mentality has paid off for the Warriors, who qualified for the Class 2A state duals about a week ago after getting a win from freshman Hunter Steffans in the last match of the regional dual.
Then four days later, SB-L sent 11 wrestlers to the 2A district tournament in Sheldon. Eight of those wrestlers qualified for the 2A traditional state tournament, which is tied for the second-most wrestlers at the 2A tournament with Davenport Assumption. West Delaware is sending 12 wrestlers to the 2A state tournament.
West Delaware is considered the favorite in 2A and Union-LaPorte City has held onto the No. 2 spot throughout the season but the No. 3 through 10 spots have rotated throughout the season in the rankings. SB-L was No. 6 in the final rankings but the Warriors were unranked earlier in the season.
The Warriors ability to finish in the top three seemingly took a hit when Noah Parmelee was lost for the season with an injury but with SB-L sending eight to state, a top-three finish could be back in play. However, it will take some work and probably some luck, too.
"When you think about a top-three spot, you are probably putting four to six guys on the stand," Koedam said. "Obviously it's about how many points your guys can get. Anytime you have a shot at one or two guys in the finals, those are big points and that's not out of the realm of possibilities. I won't say it will happen but if guys wrestle really tough, I don't see why we don't have three or four guys on the podium."
Before the traditional tournament starts, the Warriors have a chance at top-four trophy in the 2A state duals, which starts on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena. The traditional tournament starts on Thursday.
SB-L is the No. 6 seed at the state duals and faces Williamsburg, the No. 3 seed, in the first round. West Delaware is the No. 1 seed and is on the other side of the bracket. Independence is the No. 2 seed and faces Winterset.
"Every year that we have been there, our kids have done the absolute best they can do," Koedam said. "A team like Williamsburg, they don't have a lot of individuals at state but they have a lot of solid opponents and that's where we struggle a bit. We are salty from 126 through 182 but we lack some experience at the upperweights. I just don't want to go out there and lay down and die. If you can get the major, get the major. If you can get the fall, get the fall."
Once Thursday rolls around, eyes will focus a bit more on SB-L 152-pounder Jack Gaukel, a two-time state finalist who is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. Those two losses in the state finals are driving the junior this season.
"That hurts. Last year was some serious heartbreak," Gaukel said. "I decided myself to (the fact) that I will do anything in my power to not feel this way again. I don't want to be the guy taking home the silver medal again. I want gold. That's going to be the goal. Just go out with the mentality that I am going to do what I do. It's all in my mind."
Gaukel bulked up 20 pounds this season after wrestling for the 132-pound title last year. The bulk is mostly muscle and it didn't take long for Gaukel to adjust to moving up three weight classes. He's 50-1 going into the state tournament.
"I like it a lot better. Just a lot of the summer I spent in the weight room trying to build upon my strength," Gaukel said. "I focused on specific techniques to make it work against stronger guys. I do feel strong. I guess a lot of my strength comes out in the details and technique. Wrestling is not a brut strength sport. A lot of it comes down to the technical positions."
It's not the first trip to the state tournament for SB-L seniors Nate Curry and Blake Liebe. Curry qualified for state for the fourth time and it is the second-straight season for Liebe. Both are looking for their first trips on the podium. Curry is ranked No. 7 at 132 and Liebe is ranked No. 6 at 160.
"The most dangerous thing at the state tournament is a senior that hasn't gotten a medal around their neck yet," Koedam said. "They are at another level and are pretty dangerous kids to wrestle. They have been pretty good teammates. They want to be a piece of SB-L history of having their names announced on Saturday. I feel like both are firing on every cylinder possible and it's really theirs to lose."
Seniors Cory Bates (145), Matthew Headid (160) and Bradyn Barclay (182) all qualified. None of them are ranked but all three have the capability to win a match or two or three which would give SB-L some crucial points.
"They are going to look at Matthew's 15 losses but we know he is dangerous. Bradyn is a heck of an athlete and he decided to wrestle on Saturday," Koedam said. "If Bradyn puts forth that effort on Thursday and Friday, who knows what will happen. Cory is Cory. He might toss someone and get a pin or get pinned. They are going to have to do something we weren't expecting."
Junior Isaac Bryan finished in eighth place last season and goes in ranked No. 5 at 138 pounds this year. Koedam is looking for Bryan to finish higher on the stand this season.
"Last year he was determined to get on the stand. He had a really good blood round match against Heelan's (Brennan) Todd," Koedam said. "But I feel there was a little bit of being content after that. He satisfied that goal of getting on the stand. Now he is motivated to get higher than at the bottom of the podium."
Freshman Ty Koedam is the final qualifier for SB-L and while he is unranked by iawrestle.com at 126 pounds, he is ranked No. 10 by The Predicament. He goes in with a 44-8 record.
"Ty's just a little bit of a dangerous wrestler and can pull things out of a bag of tricks that a lot of kids maybe can't make happen," Koedam said. "That's what it comes down to, do the things he did to get there and maybe be a little dangerous."