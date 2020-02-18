Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling as a team going into state

The Warriors ability to finish in the top three seemingly took a hit when Noah Parmelee was lost for the season with an injury but with SB-L sending eight to state, a top-three finish could be back in play. However, it will take some work and probably some luck, too.

"When you think about a top-three spot, you are probably putting four to six guys on the stand," Koedam said. "Obviously it's about how many points your guys can get. Anytime you have a shot at one or two guys in the finals, those are big points and that's not out of the realm of possibilities. I won't say it will happen but if guys wrestle really tough, I don't see why we don't have three or four guys on the podium."

Before the traditional tournament starts, the Warriors have a chance at top-four trophy in the 2A state duals, which starts on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena. The traditional tournament starts on Thursday.

SB-L is the No. 6 seed at the state duals and faces Williamsburg, the No. 3 seed, in the first round. West Delaware is the No. 1 seed and is on the other side of the bracket. Independence is the No. 2 seed and faces Winterset.

