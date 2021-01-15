Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling complete perfect MRAC run

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton completed a perfect run through the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 42-24 win over Bishop Heelan on Thursday.

SB-L got off to a 9-0 start as Isaac Bryan won by fall at 160 in 1:45 and then Garrett McHugh got a 4-2 decision at 170.

Heelan tied the dual when Mitchell Joines won by fall at 182 in 39 seconds and then Liam Cleary got a 6-4 sudden victory at 195.

Kaden Dillavou put the Warriors back up with a pin in 44 seconds at 220 as Sergeant Bluff-Luton didn't trail again.

Heelan got a win in the next match as Colin Hubbell won by a 2-0 decision at 285.

SB-L then won the next three matches by forfeit for a 33-12 lead.

At 126, Heelan's Sir Brandon Watts pulled off an upset in the first period as he pinned SB-L's Noah Parmelee, who is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, in 1:31.

SB-L's Ty Koedam got a 7-2 decision at 138 when the Crusaders got back-to-back wins as Ethan Gilmore won 11-7 at 138 and Ethan DeLeon got a 6-2 decision at 145.

The Warriors ended the dual with a pin in 34 seconds by Jack Gaukel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0