Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling wins back-to-back MRAC Dual titles

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam’s goal was simple: He just wants to see his team get better each week.
While the wins did come right away for the Warriors — dominating victories over East and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to start the dual season and winning its own tournament back at the beginning of December - Koedam has watched his team build off each victory week after week.
That led to a chance to lock up the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference dual title on Thursday at the SB-L high school during a double-dual against North and Bishop Heelan.
The Warriors' dominance over the MRAC this season continued as SB-L defeated North 68-12 and beat Heelan 52-11.
That gives SB-L a 7-0 MRAC Dual record and the title.
For Koedam, the MRAC Dual title is a symbol of the progress the Warriors have made throughout the season.
“I always talk to kids about being competitors. No matter who we are wrestling, we prepare the same, we think the same,” Koedam said. “We talked about respecting our opponents regardless of who their name is because really all I want is that weekly improvement, stepping on the mat, putting on a good show, being physical and doing the things they know how to do.
“We talk about being coachable. You can tell how coachable you are by what you do out on the mat.”
It’s the second straight MRAC Dual title and the fifth one since 2012.
“Anytime you can get an extra feather in your hat, anything dealing with your conference is always nice for the guys to achieve,” Koedam said. “I think it’s a cool accomplishment for them. In a couple of weeks, we do the tournament and then we get to the state series.”
The MRAC Tournament is Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bishop Heelan.
In the win over Heelan, Matthew Headid (160), Blake Liebe (170) and Noah Parmelee (120) all won by fall and Nate Curry (132) won by a major decision.
It was Curry’s 150th career victory.
“Nate is just a good, solid, coachable, hard-working kid,” Koedam said. “Comes in the morning and does extra drill workouts, works his butt off in the room. He’s not a talker, he’s just a do-er. Everything good that happens to him, he’s deserving of.”
Ty Koedam (126) and Isaac Bryan (138) both won by decision for SB-L.
Heelan now has two losses in MRAC action and is in third place. It’s not the spot the Crusaders are used to even though they have had to fill a number of holes of state qualifiers who graduated plus the loss of Kobe Clayborne, who is missing the season because of a shoulder injury.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, I know that. It’s a big gap we have to close on Sergeant Bluff and we have to get back to work and get back on track,” Heelan coach Matt Pugh said. “Even before the year began, I told (co-head coach) Jordan (Langley) we are going to have to be an individually focused team because dual wise, we are just not going to be there.
“Tonight kinda showed. We are lacking numbers in some spots and we are not 100 percent in some weights. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we will be back.”
Heelan isn’t lacking individual talent, though. Colby Wilmesherr, Nick McGowan, Jacob McGowan and Mitchell Joines, who is currently out with a shoulder injury but is expected back in a couple of weeks, have all won at least 24 matches. Freshman Ethan DeLeon and Jahluv Buckhanan have 43 win combined on the season.
“I am really happy with the way DeLeon is wrestling. Both McGowans are wrestling really well. We have some guys that are coming in and battling,” Pugh said. “Colby is still up to Colby things, really good on his feet. Jahluv is strong for a 106-pounder.”
SB-L had no trouble with North in its first dual of the night, beating the Stars 68-12.
Jack Gaukel (152), Headid (160), Liebe (170), Bradyn Barclay (182), Kadien Dillavou (220), Ty Koedam (126), Curry (132), Bryan (138) and Cory Bates (145) all won by fall for the Warriors, Noah Parmelee (120) won by tech fall and Aidan Lambertsen (113) won by decision.
North’s two wins came from a Callan Grant-Morris (285) pin and a forfeit.
Heelan pulled out 39-36 win over North to start the night.
Bryce Harpenau won by fall in 1:47 at 145 for an early 6-0 Heelan lead but North got two forfeit wins and a 10-5 decision by Andrew Ventura at 160 to go up 15-6.
Liam Cleary won by fall for Heelan in 1:38 at 182 and a forfeit put the Crusaders back up 18-15.
North quickly retook the lead with back-to-back forfeits to go up 27-18.
At 106, Buchanan got a pin in 1:54 for Heelan but the Stars got the points right back with a forfeit win to go up 33-24.
Jacob McGowan got Heelan close again with a pin in 2:27 at 120 pounds and the Crusaders picked up a big win at 126.
DeLeon, who has only lost five matches this season, took on Class 3A No. 7-ranked Nick Walters. DeLeon was able to not only get an impressive takedown on Walters, but he almost turned him to take the lead. DeLeon was up 2-1 when Walters got a takedown in the second go to up 3-2.
Walters had the top position to start the third but DeLeon was able to get the reversal and the turn to get four total points to go up 6-3. Walters later got out and went in for a late shot but DeLeon held it off to get the 6-4 decision. It was only the second loss for Walters this season and it tied the dual at 33-33.
North coach John Torno said Walters is fighting a sinus infection and that affected his performance.
“Taking nothing away from (DeLeon), he wrestled well, we just don’t have the energy, couldn’t get air in his lungs,” Torno said. “You can have the fastest sports car in town but if you have no fuel in it, it doesn’t do you any good. Get him healed up and that will be a good revenge match for him down the road.”
Austin Hill won by a 9-2 decision at 132 to go up 36-33 but Heelan got a forfeit win at 138 in the final match for a 39-36 dual win.
For North, it was another tough loss in what has been a bit of a difficult season.
“There's a little bit of injuries and illnesses that we are getting through. It’s been kind of a frustrating year for us,” Torno said. “We’ve got kinda some really experienced kids and some beginning kids. When you look at some of our duals, we are taking some lumps but the kids are learning as they are going. It puts the pressure on the kids that have the experience to do their best and I think they are trying and doing well.”