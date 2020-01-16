Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling wins back-to-back MRAC Dual titles

North’s two wins came from a Callan Grant-Morris (285) pin and a forfeit.

Heelan pulled out 39-36 win over North to start the night.

Bryce Harpenau won by fall in 1:47 at 145 for an early 6-0 Heelan lead but North got two forfeit wins and a 10-5 decision by Andrew Ventura at 160 to go up 15-6.

Liam Cleary won by fall for Heelan in 1:38 at 182 and a forfeit put the Crusaders back up 18-15.

North quickly retook the lead with back-to-back forfeits to go up 27-18.

At 106, Buchanan got a pin in 1:54 for Heelan but the Stars got the points right back with a forfeit win to go up 33-24.

Jacob McGowan got Heelan close again with a pin in 2:27 at 120 pounds and the Crusaders picked up a big win at 126.

DeLeon, who has only lost five matches this season, took on Class 3A No. 7-ranked Nick Walters. DeLeon was able to not only get an impressive takedown on Walters, but he almost turned him to take the lead. DeLeon was up 2-1 when Walters got a takedown in the second go to up 3-2.