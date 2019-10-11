SERGEANT BLUFF – Once the Sergeant Bluff-Luton defense figured out how to stop Spencer, it was clear sailing for Daniel Wright and the offense.
Wright passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, leading the No. 7 (Class 3A) Warriors to their sixth consecutive win, 35-13, in a District 1 showdown Friday night.
With the win, SB-L (6-1, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the district standings with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Spencer (5-2, 2-1) punched the Warriors in the mouth the first time it had the ball, taking up almost the entire first quarter during an 81-yard drive to go ahead 7-0.
The Tigers had their option offense clicking on the initial march, but didn’t score again until their final possession. By then, SB-L had scored 35 unanswered points to take control.
“Those guys are tough to stop and on that first drive we had a lot of kids out there playing against that offense for the first time,” SB-L coach Justin Smith said. “It was just a matter of ‘OK, guys, you just have to be disciplined and do what you’ve been coached to do all week.’ When they started doing that, good things happened.”
Isaac Pingel scored on an 8-yard run to cap the 10-minute, 40-second Spencer march. After that, the Warrior defense buckled down and the 6-foot-8 Wright started flinging darts with his accurate right arm.
Wright completed 19 of 29 passes in cold and windy conditions. His 13-yard pitch to Jacob Imming tied it at 7-7 and after Gage Morgan recovered a fumble, Wright zipped a 12-yard strike to Carter Schumacher, giving the Warriors the lead for good.
Imming, a sophomore, scored his second touchdown of the game with seven seconds remaining in the half.
Interestingly, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has scored a touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the first half in each of its seven games.
“The O-line did a great job giving me plenty of time,” Wright said. “We game-planned them pretty well, we knew what spots were going to be there and hit them well and put some points on the board.”
SB-L had to hurry to score before halftime when Josh Stangel was ruled to have stepped out of bounds on a 43-yard pass from Wright to the 1-yard line. It was dropped for a loss of six yards on 1st-and-goal and Wright threw incomplete before the touchdown to Imming.
The Warriors made it 28-7 on a 12-yard run by Cory Bates wth 5:08 left in the third quarter. They called time out despite heading into the wind with seven seconds left and scored on the next play on a 17-yard pass from Wright to Deric Fitzgerald.
Spencer put together a 98-yard march late in the game, scoring on Gage Garnatz’s only completion, an 8-yarder to Karter Petzenhauser.
“Both sides of the ball played well tonight,” Smith said. “The offensive line probably had their best game of the year and they needed to because that’s a really good defensive front. And, I think we won the kicking game, which we felt would be really huge.”
It didn’t really matter whether Wright was throwing with or against the strong wind blowing from the west.
“We were just finding stuff over the middle, manipulating their safeties a little bit,” Wright said. “Jacob Imming had a great night. He’s only a sophomore so there’s more to come from him.”
Imming had a team-high seven catches for 89 yards while Schumacher added six catches for 97 yards. Spencer finished with 214 rushing yards, but most of those game on the first and last drives of the game.
“We have two pretty good football teams left to play (Denison-Schleswig and Storm Lake),” Smith said. “Both of those teams play really hard so we have to play with as much emotion as we did tonight.”
Imming also charted a team-high eight tackles. Two of Spencer Kleene’s seven stops were for losses.