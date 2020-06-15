Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Christensen thanks coaches, is a nightmare for pitchers

"I don't even know how to explain her value to the team. She's been hitting at the top of the order and leader behind the plate," Ocker said. "Her career speaks for herself. Played in the state tournament as a freshman and a sophomore and all-conference last year. She leads us in a lot of offensive categories. We would be a different team without her."

This season will be Christensen's fifth with the Warriors and ever since she's earned a spot SB-L's varsity roster as an eighth-grader, she's hit no lower than .345 and scored at least 20 runs each year.

As Ocker puts it, it is all due to Christensen's hard work.

"She's looking for opportunities to practice," Ocker said. "During quarantine, she was finding ways to work without getting in trouble. That's what makes her better. So when she gets the opportunity, she takes advantage of it."

For Christensen, those opportunities to get the work in just isn't about the work. While it is important, she also relishes the opportunity to be on the field with her friends, which is what makes softball so fun for her.