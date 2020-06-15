Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Christensen

SERGEANT BLUFF — Every time Emma Christensen leaves practice, she makes sure to thank the coaches for their time.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball coach Jared Ocker said Christensen is just as polite in school, thanking teachers and treating her classmates with respect.
"Her attitude is second to none. She shows up and works hard and always says thank you to the coaches when she leaves. She's grateful for the chance to play," Ocker said. "When I have been around her in school, it's not any different. It speaks volumes. She treats everybody on the field and in the building the same. She coaches the younger players up as they go. You can't ask for anything more out of a senior than to talk to an underclassman and help coach them up."
For Christensen, it's common courtesy.
"I always grew up to be taught to be polite like that," said Christensen, who is a senior for the SB-L softball team and this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "I am thankful for my coaches. They put in time outside of practice so it is always important to thank them and know they are appreciated."
However, opponents may not always see Christensen's polite side as she is tagging team after team for doubles off the wall, stealing a base or driving in a teammate. She's a bit of a nightmare for opposing pitchers.
"I don't even know how to explain her value to the team. She's been hitting at the top of the order and leader behind the plate," Ocker said. "Her career speaks for herself. Played in the state tournament as a freshman and a sophomore and all-conference last year. She leads us in a lot of offensive categories. We would be a different team without her."
This season will be Christensen's fifth with the Warriors and ever since she's earned a spot SB-L's varsity roster as an eighth-grader, she's hit no lower than .345 and scored at least 20 runs each year.
As Ocker puts it, it is all due to Christensen's hard work.
"She's looking for opportunities to practice," Ocker said. "During quarantine, she was finding ways to work without getting in trouble. That's what makes her better. So when she gets the opportunity, she takes advantage of it."
For Christensen, those opportunities to get the work in just isn't about the work. While it is important, she also relishes the opportunity to be on the field with her friends, which is what makes softball so fun for her.
"It's a series game and you work hard and are focused but its also supposed to be fun with your teammates," said Christensen, who is going to continue her softball career at Morningside along with joining the National Guard. "It's been awesome. I love to get to know everybody and each teammate is awesome. It's been a lot of fun."
While she is having fun with teammates, she does a lot of damage at the plate.
After batting .345 in 29 at-bats as an eighth-grader, Christensen batted .352 with 31 runs scored and nine doubles as a freshman. As a sophomore, she batted .398 with three home runs, 31 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Last season Christensen batted .408 with 27 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 11 doubles.
The runs scored are a bit abnormal since Christensen was the team's primary catcher last season. Usually catchers are courtesy ran for, but Christensen is too skilled of a baserunner for someone else to run for her.
Christensen had 13 stolen bases as a freshman, 27 as a sophomore and 13 last season.
"With last year being my first year and looking at her stats, we knew she could run well. She's fun and explosive and can stretch stuff out," Ocker said. "(Having someone run for her) is a conversation we've never had. I've never thought of taking her out."
With some doubleheaders this season, Christensen may play the infield a bit more so she is not catching back-to-back games on the same day. She's played other spots before but Ocker likes having Christensen the plate the most.
"I place a lot of value with catchers. She will always give it her best shot to keep the ball in front of her and she has excellent receiving skills and she has a heck of an arm," Ocker said. "She limits the extra bases and if teams do run, there is a good chance she is going to cut her down."
Now Christensen and the Warriors get to focus on the season. However, for as much fun as they have, Christensen and the rest of the seniors are a little extra motivated this season after losing in the first round of postseason play last year.
With so many starters back, the team has its sights set on Fort Dodge. The Warriors are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A after a 27-7 2019 campaign.
"(We) are a little upset over last year and it motivates us to do the best we can this year and make it to the tournament," Christensen said. "I think we have a great chance and it lights a fire for us. I am really excited for the season. I can't wait to play one last time with my teammates. I am thankful for those that watch us play and for the coaches."
