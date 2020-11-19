Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel commits to Iowa State wrestling

As tough as it was for Gaukel to make his college choice, it was just as tough to call up the other college that had an interest in him, whether it was Reader, the Nebraska coaching staff and even McCrystal, who is an assistant coach at Morningside.

"It was really hard to let them know. In my mind, that's the right thing to do and I made a point to let them know," Gaukel said. "It's a hard conversation to have and one of the harder conversations was with Colton. We had some talks, we had them over. It's a very, very hard thing to do but it's the right thing to do. One of the less fun moments in my life."

Now Gaukel can shift his focus to the high school wrestling season, which started on Monday with the first practice. Gaukel, who is a three-time state runner-up, plans to wrestle at 152 pounds again. He's the top-rated wrestler at 152 pounds in Class 2A coming into the season.

"I am just extremely blessed. I've been in a great situation at Sergeant Bluff with coach Koedam (and his assistants). I've been blessed in that regard," Gaukel said. "All of my life, my parents have provided a great opportunity to grow as a person and turn me into a good young man. It's very cool to think about and I'm extremely blessed and grateful.

"It's definitely nice knowing that I have my plan going forward to next year."