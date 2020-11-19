Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel commits to Iowa State wrestling

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Jack Gaukel was hoping to make the college decision before school started. COVID-19 delayed the decision.
And the decision wasn't exactly an easy one because the Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior drew interest from plenty of NCAA Division I wrestling programs, especially in the Midwest.
At one point, Gaukel had "six or seven" D-I schools contact him.
"I made sure to look at all of the options," Gaukel said. "Whether there was a (scholarship) amount next to it or not, I took a good look at all of the schools and the pros and the cons."
The final three choices came down to Wisconsin, Iowa State and Nebraska. Wisconsin has Jon Reader as an associate coach, who Gaukel has high praise for. Gaukel developed a good relationship with Iowa State's staff and Nebraska is where former SB-L wrestler Colton McCrystal competed.
In the end, family tradition, Gaukel's potential major and his relationship with Kevin Dresser and his staff played a key role.
On Thursday afternoon, Gaukel committed to wrestle for Iowa State University next season.
"It's kind of a family tradition in a sense. My family has all graduated from Iowa State. My mom, my dad, my sister, my brother-in-law," Gaukel said. "I built a great relationship with coach Dresser. A lot of the guys that I know in the class of 2021 and the previous classes are there. It just made sense for me to continue my education and athletic career there."
Iowa State contacted Gaukel early on in the process. Last winter Gaukel made a couple of trips to Ames for unofficial visits. Dresser and assistant coaches Brent Metcalf and Derek St. John kept up with Gaukel throughout the process.
"In the back of my head, I wanted to wrestle for Iowa State," Gaukel said. "I watched Jake Varner win a couple of titles and Jon Reader after that. I set the goal that I wanted to wrestle at the D-I level and in the back of my head, that was a school that I would love to go to and wrestle at. They've always been an option in my mind."
Support Local Journalism
Gaukel's career after wrestling played a role in his decision, too. He plans to major in pre-law at Iowa State and then move on to law school. Plus Iowa State has a regional training center.
"I just kind of looked at it as what made sense in terms of academics and opportunities after school. It was kind of the whole package deal and makes sense for me to succeed on and off the mat," Gaukel said. "They have the Cyclone Regional Training Center so there is freestyle at the senior level. See where I stack up against the best in the world."
As tough as it was for Gaukel to make his college choice, it was just as tough to call up the other college that had an interest in him, whether it was Reader, the Nebraska coaching staff and even McCrystal, who is an assistant coach at Morningside.
"It was really hard to let them know. In my mind, that's the right thing to do and I made a point to let them know," Gaukel said. "It's a hard conversation to have and one of the harder conversations was with Colton. We had some talks, we had them over. It's a very, very hard thing to do but it's the right thing to do. One of the less fun moments in my life."
Now Gaukel can shift his focus to the high school wrestling season, which started on Monday with the first practice. Gaukel, who is a three-time state runner-up, plans to wrestle at 152 pounds again. He's the top-rated wrestler at 152 pounds in Class 2A coming into the season.
"I am just extremely blessed. I've been in a great situation at Sergeant Bluff with coach Koedam (and his assistants). I've been blessed in that regard," Gaukel said. "All of my life, my parents have provided a great opportunity to grow as a person and turn me into a good young man. It's very cool to think about and I'm extremely blessed and grateful.
"It's definitely nice knowing that I have my plan going forward to next year."
PHOTOS: 2020 Iowa State Wrestling championships
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championship
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!