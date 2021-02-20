Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Western Christian's Tristan Mulder win state championships

DES MOINES — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Jack Gaukel and Western Christian senior Tristan Mulder end their careers with championships.
Both wrestlers did it in convincing fashion, too.
Gaukel earned his first title, as he won the Class 2A 152-pound division by a 10-2 major decision over Tyler Brown of Winterset.
Gaukel scored six points in the second period, and that included a three-point nearfall with 21 seconds left.
He controlled the match from the time he first put points on the board, knowing that that's what had helped him throughout his 48-2 record.
Gaukel only had one close match in his route to the championship, and that came in the semifinals against Colby Tool of PCM, Monroe.
Mulder, meanwhile, won in a 16-0 technical fall in the Class 1A 195-pound division over Blake Brocka of Tripoli.
Like Gaukel, Mulder simply wasted no time in putting points on the board.
By the time the first period ended, Mulder led 11-0. He had three separate three-point nearfalls. He also had a two-point takedown 19 seconds into the match.
The match was called with 1:19 left in the first period, as Mulder had a two-point takedown and gave him a 16-point lead.
The Siouxland also had five runners-up throughout Saturday night.
West Sioux's Braden Graff started the night with a second-place finish in the Class 1A 113-pound division. Graff lost to Garret Rinken in a 4-2 loss.
Throughout the tournament, Graff liked to work from the top position, but Rinken didn't let Graff have many chances from up top.
Rinken wore Graff down in the second period, and that carried over to the third period.
Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines was the Class 2A runner-up at 170 pounds. Joines lost 7-0 to Carson Babcock of New Hampton/Turkey Valley.
Babcock led 2-0 after the first period, and 5-0 after the second period.
After getting to the state finals due to a sudden victory, Westwood sophomore Jackson Dewald was on the losing side of one on Saturday night.
Carson Tenold defeated Dewald after getting a takedown with 3 seconds left in overtime to claim the state championship.
Dewald nearly got a takedown in the overtime, but both wrestlers were out of bounds when the Rebels runner-up tried to make his move.
The night ended with two area 220-pounders getting runner-up spots.
Hinton's Derek Anderson lost to Cole Clark with a 6-3 loss at the 1A 220 championship. Anderson scored two points in the second period with two escapes, and earned a point with 1 second left on a penalty.