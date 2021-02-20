Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Western Christian's Tristan Mulder win state championships

The Siouxland also had five runners-up throughout Saturday night.

West Sioux's Braden Graff started the night with a second-place finish in the Class 1A 113-pound division. Graff lost to Garret Rinken in a 4-2 loss.

Throughout the tournament, Graff liked to work from the top position, but Rinken didn't let Graff have many chances from up top.

Rinken wore Graff down in the second period, and that carried over to the third period.

Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines was the Class 2A runner-up at 170 pounds. Joines lost 7-0 to Carson Babcock of New Hampton/Turkey Valley.

Babcock led 2-0 after the first period, and 5-0 after the second period.

After getting to the state finals due to a sudden victory, Westwood sophomore Jackson Dewald was on the losing side of one on Saturday night.

Carson Tenold defeated Dewald after getting a takedown with 3 seconds left in overtime to claim the state championship.

Dewald nearly got a takedown in the overtime, but both wrestlers were out of bounds when the Rebels runner-up tried to make his move.

The night ended with two area 220-pounders getting runner-up spots.