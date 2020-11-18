Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet, Gehlen Catholic's Rachel Langel named IGCA All-State first team

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet and Gehlen Catholic's Rachel Langel were both named to the IGCA All-State first teams in their respective classes.

The All-State teams were released on Wednesday.

Gamet was named to the Class 4A All-State first team. Gamet, a libero, was the only senior on the SB-L volleyball team this season and helped lead the Warriors to the 4A state tournament. Gamet played in the state tournament in all four seasons of her high school career, including being a part of the title team in 2019. The Dordt recruit had 340 digs this season and had more than 1,000 digs in her career. Gamet also had 36 aces and a 92.3 serve efficiency.

SB-L junior middle hitter Emma Salker was named to the 4A All-State second team. Salker led the Warriors with 263 kills, 60 blocks and 49 aces. Salker hit .251 for the season. She added 116 digs.

Le Mars senior outside Pypr Stoeffler was named a 4A All-State honorable mention.