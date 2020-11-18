Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet, Gehlen Catholic's Rachel Langel named IGCA All-State first team

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet and Gehlen Catholic's Rachel Langel were both named to the IGCA All-State first teams in their respective classes.
The All-State teams were released on Wednesday.
Gamet was named to the Class 4A All-State first team. Gamet, a libero, was the only senior on the SB-L volleyball team this season and helped lead the Warriors to the 4A state tournament. Gamet played in the state tournament in all four seasons of her high school career, including being a part of the title team in 2019. The Dordt recruit had 340 digs this season and had more than 1,000 digs in her career. Gamet also had 36 aces and a 92.3 serve efficiency.
SB-L junior middle hitter Emma Salker was named to the 4A All-State second team. Salker led the Warriors with 263 kills, 60 blocks and 49 aces. Salker hit .251 for the season. She added 116 digs.
Le Mars senior outside Pypr Stoeffler was named a 4A All-State honorable mention.
Langel, a middle hitter, was named to the Class 1A All-State first team. Langel helped lead the Jays to another 1A state tournament appearance as Gehlen advanced to the 1A state semifinals. Langel led a well-balanced Jays' attack with 212 kills. The Gehlen Catholic senior hit .333 for the season, which was the 11th-best in 1A. There were three players with fewer kills than Langel ahead of her on the list. Langel added 46 total blocks.
Newell-Fonda senior middle hitter Ella Larsen and MMCRU senior outside hitter Jaylen Bork were both named to the 1A All-State second team.
Larsen led the Mustangs with 298 kills and 78 total blocks, which were the 10th-most in 1A. She added a team-high 47 aces and was second on the team with 243 digs. Larsen hit .288 and had a 96.4 serve efficiency.
Bork had 405 kills, the second-most in 1A. She added 228 digs, 36 total blocks and 39 total aces. Bork hit .240 and had a 93.4 serve efficiency.
Gehlen Catholic junior outside hitter Lauren Heying, Newell-Fonda junior outside hitter Macy Sievers and Kingsley-Pierson senior libero Abbi Bailey were all named 1A All-State honorable mentions.
In Class 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley senior outside hitter Jazlin De Haan was named to the All-State second team. De Haan had the fifth-most kills in 3A with 376. De Haan hit .210 on the season. She added 312 digs, 47 total blocks and 30 aces.
Unity Christian sophomore outside hitter Gracie Schoonhoven and Sioux Center sophomore middle hitter Reagan Jansen were both named to the 3A All-State third team. Schoonhoven led the Knights with 249 kills as she hit .272 on the season. She added 253 digs, 68 total blocks and 27 aces with a 91.5 serve efficiency. Jansen led Sioux Center with 294 kills. She added 168 digs, 29 blocks and 35 aces.
Sheldon junior outside hitter Payten Lode was named to a 3A All-State honorable mention.
In Class 2A, Boyden-Hull junior setter Jewel Bergstrom and Western Christian sophomore outside hitter Stella Winterfeld were both named to the All-State second team. Bergstrom had the seventh-most assists in 2A with 778. She added 184 digs, 33 total blocks and 31 aces. Bergstrom had a 97 percent serve efficiency, which was the fourth-best in 2A. Winterfeld was eighth in 2A with 351 kills and she hit .280. She added 315 digs, 26 aces and a 90.9 serve efficiency.
Western Christian junior setter Jaylin VanDyken was named to the 2A All-State third team. VanDyken's 906 assists for the second-most. She added 193 digs and 36 total blocks.
Western Christian senior middle hitter Sienna Moss, Western Christian sophomore outside hitter Abby VerBurg, Boyden-Hull junior middle hitter Marissa Pottebaum and Boyden-Hull junior libero Sarah Boogerd were all named 2A All-State honorable mentions.
In Class 5A, Sioux City East had two players earn All-State honorable mentions with senior outside hitter Lineya Wells and senior setter Chloe Kramer.
