Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuyler Warren wins boys high school city golf meet

Warren said that putting is one of the foremost areas that needs improvement. He said there were also a lot of loose drives that didn’t help him.

Warren has enjoyed putting time in on the driving range to improve on his long game, and admitted that he needs to spend more time on the range.

“I have to keep it in the fairway,” Warren said. “If I give myself a good iron shot, I feel comfortable that I can put it on the green. It’s just repetition.”

The Warriors were third as a team, scoring 348. They were 12 shots behind Heelan. However, Warren has seen the Warriors progress since the beginning of the year.

The main difference has been a simple one: SB-L has had more focus. Practices have been more serious. There has been less horsing around on the golf course.

“We’ve devoted more time on our practice days instead of going out there and messing around,” Warren said. “I think that having leaders like Henry Eckhoff and including me, I think we’re much better practicing as a team.”

Warren was pleased at the round Eckhoff had on Tuesday. Eckhoff, an SB-L junior, finished tied for fifth with Cole Johnson and Drake Anderson of East with an 83.