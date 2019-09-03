ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team started out the season Tuesday winning all three of its matches at the MOC-Floyd Valley tournament.
The Warriors (3-0) swept Cherokee and Spencer in two sets, and had to go to a three-set match over Le Mars.
Kenzie Foley led the Warriors with 28 kills. Elle Sneller had 15 kills.
Madison Wilcoxon had 37 assists.
Mia Gamet had a team-high 12 digs.
The Warriors are at C.B. Jefferson on Thursday.
NORTH 3, WEST 0: North opened its volleyball season with a 25-10, 25-11, 28-26 Missouri River Conference win over West on its home court Tuesday evening.
Bella Arredondo had nine kills, Madi Craighead eight and Courtney Johnson seven to pace the Stars. Olivia O'Brien had 34 assists while Avery Bellar and Isabelle Hesse had 10 and nine kills, respectively. O'Brien and Hesse each also had two ace serves.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, TRI-VALLEY 0: Dakota Valley improved to 2-0 on the season as the Panthers swept Tri-Valley 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley's next match is Thursday at Elk Point-Jefferson.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: Siouxland Christian opened the season with sweep of River Valley 25-13, 25-7, 25-12.
Sophie Klynsma had four aces and 35 assists for Siouxland Christian (1-0). Payton Doenhofer led the team with 13 kills and Riley Doenhofer added nine kills. Sydney Seggerman had two aces.
River Valley fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Siouxland Christian plays at the Boyden-Hull quad on Thursday.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, HINTON 0: Akron-Westfield swept Hinton 25-8, 25-21, 27-25 to improve to 3-2.
Kailee Tucker led Akron-Westfield with 10 kills and 13 digs and she was 13-of-14 serving with four aces. McKenna VanEldik added seven skills. Jaden Harris was 15-of-16 serving with five aces and she also had 25 assists. McKenna Henrich had 13 digs and Autumn Bundy added 11 digs. Natalie Nielsen had three block assists and one solo block.
Anna Coffee had 20 kills for Hinton (1-1) while Sara Schoenrock had 21 assists and Alyssa Fischer 21 digs.
OABCIG 3, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: OABCIG swept Lawton-Bronson 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Liz Zobel led OABCIG with 10 kills and Ryder Cranston followed with nine kills. Sarah Petersen had 12 assists and four aces and Halle Hemer had 10 assists. Abby Bender added 11 digs.
CENTRAL LYON WINS OKOBOJI TOURNAMENT: Central Lyon bested West Bend-Mallard (21-7, 21-5), Oboboji (21-10, 21-3) and Estherville-Lincoln Central (21-5, 21-13) to impressively take the Okoboji Tournament Tuesday.
Sutton Schlumbohm had 30 kills and eight ace serves on the day while Farrah Lewis and Paige Dieren added 25 kills apiece and Regan Van Wyhe 24. Hayden Heimensen had 36 assists for the Lions.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 3, MVAOCOU 1: Woodbury Central defeated MVAOCOU on Tuesday. The Wildcats took the first set 25-14. MVAOCOU won the second set 26-24.
The Wildcats then went ahead 2-1 with a 25-20 third set win and then claimed the fourth set 25-13 for the victory.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, DELL RAPIDS 0: Elk-Point Jefferson swept Dell Rapids 27-25, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Carlie Corder led EP-J with 10 kills and Kenna Curry added eight kills. Addison Stabe had 30 assists.