DES MOINES, Iowa -- The West Sioux High School baseball team hadn’t seen a pitcher like Van Meter’s Zach Pleggenkuhle before its Class 2A state semifinal date with the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Pleggenkuhle is a left-handed pitcher who has a tailing fastball and used his two-seam and four-seam fastballs to record 17 strikeouts to shut out the Falcons, 3-0, at Principal Park in downtown Des Moines.
The Bulldogs sophomore -- who is the No. 2 pitcher on staff -- went on a streak of retiring 13 Falcons hitters in a row. It started with Hunter Dekkers in the first inning and lasted until the fifth inning until Conner Koopmans broke up the perfect game.
Koopmans became West Sioux’s first baserunner as he hit a line drive to right center for a single.
“He threw one heck of a game,” Salker said. “It wasn’t that hard to pick up, because he was throwing a lot of fastballs. I didn’t see any curveballs in my first or second at-bat. I was looking for the offspeed. We just couldn’t catch up to it.”
And, that’s what the Falcons did all game: Play catch up.
“If we play the game like we usually do, then it’s a 0-0 game toward the end,” West Sioux coach Brian Engleman said. “I’m just not very happy with the way we swung the bat. We’re better than that. A lot of kids at that point wanted to become the one who wanted to put it on their shoulders. They wanted to be the person that carries them.”
Pleggenkuhle became the eighth pitcher this season to have 17 strikeouts in a game this season. Dekkers is also on that list, as he did so July 8 against Hinton.
When Pleggenkuhle woke up on Thursday morning, he didn’t expect to throw a 17-strikeout game. He arrived at the ballpark just hoping to keep the Bulldogs within West Sioux’s reach.
“I’m amazed,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. Seventeen is more than I can count. My two-seam started to tail and I got it off the plate, and it worked. I just had the mindset to come out and compete. I came out today and had my best stuff. I don’t understand it.”
The Bulldogs scored a run in the second, third and sixth innings each.
