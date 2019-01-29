The severe cold mixed with bitter wind chills forced a number of postponements and cancellations in the Siouxland area.
In the Missouri River Conference, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was scheduled to host a doubleheader against Denison-Schleswig. The girls game was canceled and the boys game was postponed until Feb. 12.
East's home doubleheader against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was postponed. The boys game is still to be determined and the girls game was moved to Feb. 8.
The Bishop Heelan girls' game against Lewis Central has been canceled and the North boys' game against Lewis Central was postponed to Feb. 14.
In the Western Valley Conference, Tuesday's girls conference basketball games were postponed.
In the Siouxland Conference, Sheldon's home doubleheader against Central Lyon was moved to Saturday as was Okoboji's home doubleheader against George-Little Rock. Rocky Valley's doubleheader with Boyden-Hull was rescheduled for Monday. Sibley-Ocheyedan's doubleheader with MOC-Floyd Valley was moved to Thursday. Sioux Center's boys game with West Lyon was rescheduled for Feb. 7.
In the Lakes Conference, Storm Lake's home doubleheader with Western Christian was postponed until Thursday as won Cherokee's home doubleheader against Spencer. and Le Mars' home doubleheader with Spirit Lake.
In the War Eagle Conference, Akron-Westfield's home doubleheader with Hinton was moved to Thursday and Gehlen Catholic's home doubleheader against Remsen St. Mary's was postponed to Monday. South O'Brien's doubleheader against MMCRU was postponed to a date yet to be determined. West Sioux's home game against Unity Christian was postponed until Monday.
In the Twin Lakes Conference, East Sac County's doubleheader at home against Pocahontas Area was postponed until Thursday as was Alta-Aurelia's home doubleheader with Emmetsburg. Sioux Central's doubleheader with Remsen St. Mary's was canceled.