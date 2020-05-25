Shawn Mansfield returns to Heelan girls soccer, but has to wait another season to coach

SIOUX CITY — Shawn Mansfield entered the high school girls soccer season with extra enthusiasm.
He was eager to return as the Bishop Heelan High School coach, and inherited a team that held high expectations following a state tournament appearance last spring.
However, Mansfield has to wait another year to coach the Crusaders on the pitch.
“There hasn’t been a lot of what-ifs,” Mansfield said. “You have to think about what it actually is and move on, build for next year.”
The Crusaders welcomed back Mansfield on Nov. 9, following a five-year absence by Mansfield. He stepped away from coaching after leading the Crusaders for 15 years.
Mansfield simply needed a break, and wanted to spend more time with family.
That didn’t mean Mansfield wasn’t following along with the Crusaders girls soccer program.
“I followed the program all five years I was away,” Mansfield said. I had interest in how they were doing. I was following along, paying attention because I did put a lot into this program for 15 years and it was nice to see the success they had in the last five years.”
Once Clark Charlestin left the Heelan girls soccer program to go be an assistant men's soccer coach at Waldorf University, some people asked Mansfield whether he was interested in coming back.
Heelan activities director Anthony Elias heard those requests from the Heelan community, and listened to those ideas.
“When our coaching position came open, it was evident that everyone surrounding Heelan felt this was the right guy,” Elias said back in March.
Mansfield then got excited about the chance to come back. He knew that he had more time on his hands now that his hands had grown up a little bit and that the time was right with Charlestin stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
“I missed coaching for so many years,” Mansfield said. “I was excited to get back into it.”
What were some of the things Mansfield missed while away?
He admitted there wasn’t much about coaching soccer he missed, but one of the main memories of coaching the Crusaders was seeing the development the players made from the beginning of the season to the end.
Mansfield chomped at the bit to work with a Crusaders team that had made the state tournament last year.
In 2019, the Crusaders went 14-3 through the regular season and the regional round after starting the season 0-2.
That strong regular season allowed the Crusaders to have the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A state tournament, but No. 7 North Polk upset the Crusaders in the overtime during the quarterfinal match.
Mansfield was encouraged in the offseason that the girls had high expectations for the 2020 season.
“Coming back in, I was not really looking to set a bar for myself,” Mansfield said. “The plan was for the girls to set the bar and achieve that the first year and push that bar for themselves.”
The Crusaders had three of their four top goal scorers back from last year. Ellie Gengler led the returners with 10 goals while Katelyn Stanley scored nine last year and Katie Cooke six.
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons led the Crusaders last year in the net, as the current junior had 58 saves out of 66 chances.
