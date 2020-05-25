Shawn Mansfield returns to Heelan girls soccer, but has to wait another season to coach

Heelan activities director Anthony Elias heard those requests from the Heelan community, and listened to those ideas.

“When our coaching position came open, it was evident that everyone surrounding Heelan felt this was the right guy,” Elias said back in March.

Mansfield then got excited about the chance to come back. He knew that he had more time on his hands now that his hands had grown up a little bit and that the time was right with Charlestin stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

“I missed coaching for so many years,” Mansfield said. “I was excited to get back into it.”

What were some of the things Mansfield missed while away?

He admitted there wasn’t much about coaching soccer he missed, but one of the main memories of coaching the Crusaders was seeing the development the players made from the beginning of the season to the end.

Mansfield chomped at the bit to work with a Crusaders team that had made the state tournament last year.

In 2019, the Crusaders went 14-3 through the regular season and the regional round after starting the season 0-2.