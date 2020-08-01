Shelby Houlihan breaks a World Record for the first time

Houlihan said it was an awesome feeling to break a record with her teammates.

"To get the American record and a world record with the people I train with is cool," Houlihan said. "It does take a team effort and we all have put the work in and effort in so it was fun to be able to celebrate with them. The world record, that's what we were aiming for. I was maybe the least nervous one going into it. If we did what we needed to do, we would be able to break it.

"At the end of the day, you have to put the performance together and I am happy we were able to do that. We did what we were supposed to do."

The replay of the race, along with the other races on Friday night and Houlihan's 5,000-meter record from earlier in the month, can be found on the Bowerman Track Club YouTube page.

Bowerman is planning to have another meet this upcoming Friday and Houlihan was told the races will be from 2,000 meters and below.

For this past meet and the upcoming one, Bowerman is raising money for Equal Justice Initiative, which is a non-profit organization that provides legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted or unfairly sentenced.