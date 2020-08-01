Shelby Houlihan breaks world record for the first time

Houlihan ran the 4x1500 with fellow Iowan Karissa Schweizer (a Dowling grad), Colleen Quigley and Elise Cranny. Quigley ran the first leg in 4:07 and Cranny followed in 4:09. Schweizer, who pushed Houlihan in the 5,000 earlier in the month, ran a 4:06 and Houlihan, who has the 1,500 American record in 3:54.99, ran a time of 4:04 as they shattered the 4x1500 American record by 28 seconds and broke the world record by seven seconds.

Houlihan said it was an awesome feeling to break a record with her teammates.

"To get the American record and a world record with the people I train with is cool," Houlihan said. "It does take a team effort and we all have put the work in and effort in so it was fun to be able to celebrate with them. The world record, that's what we were aiming for. I was maybe the least nervous one going into it. If we did what we needed to do, we would be able to break it.

"At the end of the day, you have to put the performance together and I am happy we were able to do that. We did what we were supposed to do."