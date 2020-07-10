Shelby Houlihan crushes her American 5,000 record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Oregon -- In a race a few other of her Bowerman Club teammates, East grad Shelby Houlihan crushed her 5,000-meter American record late Friday night.

Houlihan finished the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14 minutes, 23.92 seconds, almost a full 11 seconds better than when she previously set the record back at the 2019 World Championships.

Not only did she set the American record again with her time of 14:23.92, it's also No. 12 on the world all-time list.

Houlihan finished ahead of fellow Iowan and Bowerman Club teammate Karrisa Schwiezer, who finished the behind Houlihan in a time of 14:26.34. The two Iowans became the first ever two American women to run under 14:30 in the 5,000 meters.

