Shelby Houlihan crushes her American 5,000 record
Shelby Houlihan crushes her American 5,000 record

Shelby Houlihan

East grad Shelby Houlihan crosses the finish line of the 5,000-meter run during a race in Portland, Oregon on Friday night. Houlihan broke her own 5,000-meter American record on Friday, finishing in a time of 14:23.92.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE MAHON

PORTLAND, Oregon -- In a race a few other of her Bowerman Club teammates, East grad Shelby Houlihan crushed her 5,000-meter American record late Friday night.

Houlihan finished the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14 minutes, 23.92 seconds, almost a full 11 seconds better than when she previously set the record back at the 2019 World Championships.

Not only did she set the American record again with her time of 14:23.92, it's also No. 12 on the world all-time list.

Houlihan finished ahead of fellow Iowan and Bowerman Club teammate Karrisa Schwiezer, who finished the behind Houlihan in a time of 14:26.34. The two Iowans became the first ever two American women to run under 14:30 in the 5,000 meters.

