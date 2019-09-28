SIOUX CITY -- Sheldon volleyball coach Heather Keizer would much rather play a tough schedule than a mediocre schedule.
That tough schedule has contributed to a 6-8 start to the season for the Orabs, but Keizer feels playing a difficult schedule pays off in the long run.
On Saturday at the East Invitational, the tough schedule paid off. The Orabs upset East in the first match of the day and then pushed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central. Sheldan finished with a 4-2 record at the tournament to even its record at 10-10 and finished in third place.
Abraham Lincoln, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, was the dominant team of the day. The Lynx were challenged by Sheldon and East but only lost one set all day as they won the tournament with a 6-0 record.
Lewis Central, which only loss was to the Lynx, finished in second place with Sheldon finishing in third.
Sheldon started the season with a 1-4 record and the Orabs (11-9 after Saturday’s play) came into the match on a three-game losing streak. Out of the first four losses, three of the teams were ranked and in the last three losses, two of the teams were ranked. The other two losses were both to Le Mars, which Sheldon also has a win against.
The Orabs did win five of six matches in between the start of the season and the three-match losing streak with the only loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is ranked. Sheldon knocked off Gehlen Catholic, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, in three sets at the Le Mars tournament during that stretch.
During the three-match losing streak, the Orabs pushed 2A 13th-ranked Central Lyon to five sets and took a set from 2A 11th ranked Boyden-Hull.
“Our record doesn’t indicate how well we’ve played or how good we are by any means,” Keizer said. “I set it up that way because playing mediocre to poor teams isn’t going to make us better. I hope we can take this play from today back into our conference. Put that to use there and get some conference wins because to me, these teams here, are better than the team we’ve played in our conference.”
Sheldon’s first match of the day at the East Invitational was against the host school, East, which is ranked No. 15 in 5A.
The Black Raiders dominated the first set, 21-10, but the Orabs stuck with East and pulled out a tight second set 21-19.
Sheldon built just enough of a cushion in the third set to pull out the 15-11 upset.
Sheldon swept North (21-13, 21-10), Heelan (21-16, 21-17) and Hinton (21-10, 21-6).
The Orabs pushed Abraham Lincoln but lost a close 28-26, 21-18 match. Sheldon also pushed Lewis Central, which is ranked No. 6 in 4A, but lost 21-19, 21-19.
“I thought we played really well today. The girls passed well, we were in system most of the time. Even when we were out of system, we were able to play aggressively and got a good hit,” Keizer said. “Both games that we lose could’ve gone either way, we just made some mistakes at the end and stopped playing aggressively. But overall, it was a very good day.”
East went 3-3 on the day and had to pull out a tight match against Bishop Heelan to salvage a .500 record on Saturday.
East is now 17-8 on the season.
“You are never happy when you lose but the girls had some bright spots and we have some stuff to continue to work on,” East co-head coach Tunisia May said.
East swept North (21-15, 21-19) and Hinton (21-14, 21-19) and pulled out a tight 21-18, 15-21, 15-12 win over Heelan. The Black Raiders lost a tight match to 4A No. 6-ranked Lewis Central (18-21, 21-18, 15-13) and pushed the Lynx to three sets before losing (17-21, 21-16, 15-9).
“I think our breakdown was serve-receive passing. If we had serve-receive passing today, our hitting percentage was great,” East co-head coach Janna Waters said. “We just have to keep on working and keep on getting better.”
Heelan went 2-4 on the day with a sweep of Hinton (21-17, 21-18) and a three-set win over North (21-19, 17-21, 15-11). Heelan was swept by Lewis Central (21-13, 21-9) and the Lynx (21-7, 21-16).
Avery Nelson led Heelan with 31 kills and Kiana Fjeldheim had 75 digs. Sydney Pratt had 39 digs and Jocelyn Verdall added nine aces.
North went 1-5 with the lone win coming against Hinton (21-8, 21-18). The Stars were swept by Abraham Lincoln (21-11, 21-12) and Lewis Central (21-4, 21-17).
Isabelle Hesse had 20 kills and 42 digs for North and Olivia O'Brien had 64 assists and 38 digs. Avery Beller added 45 digs.
Hinton went 0-6 and was swept by Lewis Central (21-14, 21-12) and Abraham Lincoln (21-7, 21-11).