Sheldon freshman Jarrett Roos overcomes spinal cord concussion to reach first Iowa state wrestling tournament

Roos was released from the hospital, and eventually got back to walking and everyday normal routines.

The next step was getting back to wrestling, but that presented some challenges.

Roos admitted that he was afraid to put on those wrestling shoes again. It was a four-month long wrestling match with his mind, but he knew he had to return to the mat.

Terry Pack, the founder and CEO of Legends of Gold in Beresford, S.D., helped Roos get back on the mat.

“We got in a lot of arguments, I was telling him that I wasn’t ready and he told me that I was ready,” Roos said. “He was right. I was going to bite the bullet. Look where I’m at. When it comes to the sport of wrestling, I keep thanking Terry Pack of Legends of Gold for helping me get to where I am now.”

Roos has built confidence since his first varsity match. When he took the mat in the season opener, Roos admitted that was the least confidence he felt throughout the season.

However, as the amount of wins picked up, so did his confidence.

Roos said that he didn’t feel fully comfortable until around Christmas break.