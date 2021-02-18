Sheldon freshman Jarrett Roos overcomes spinal cord concussion to reach first Iowa state wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY — Jarrett Roos’ path to the state wrestling tournament has been far from easy, even though his 41-0 record entering the Iowa Class 2A 160-pound division quarterfinals at the state tournament may seem like it.
Roos is about to finish his freshman season on the Sheldon/South O’Brien co-op wrestling team, but an injury last season almost ended everything.
Roos was getting ready for the AAU district tournament, and the wrestlers were doing routine drills.
Roos was doing a drill when Roos was “snapped down” — as he explained it — in a freak accident.
Roos’ specific injury was a spinal cord concussion.
Roos was knocked out, and the next thing he remembered was waking up in a Sioux Falls hospital, looking straight up at the ceiling.
He didn’t walk for three days. He laid in that hospital bed, hoping for the best.
“It was really scary,” Roos said. “Not being able to walk for three days, not being able to move, it scared me. I listened to these doctors talk and I looked straight up. That just broke me. It mentally and physically broke me.
“I didn’t think I would walk again,” Roos added. “I was thinking all the stuff it was going to take to get up and just go to the shower and go to bed. My doctors kept pushing me and three days later, I was in physical therapy learning how to walk again.”
Roos was released from the hospital, and eventually got back to walking and everyday normal routines.
The next step was getting back to wrestling, but that presented some challenges.
Roos admitted that he was afraid to put on those wrestling shoes again. It was a four-month long wrestling match with his mind, but he knew he had to return to the mat.
Terry Pack, the founder and CEO of Legends of Gold in Beresford, S.D., helped Roos get back on the mat.
“We got in a lot of arguments, I was telling him that I wasn’t ready and he told me that I was ready,” Roos said. “He was right. I was going to bite the bullet. Look where I’m at. When it comes to the sport of wrestling, I keep thanking Terry Pack of Legends of Gold for helping me get to where I am now.”
Roos has built confidence since his first varsity match. When he took the mat in the season opener, Roos admitted that was the least confidence he felt throughout the season.
However, as the amount of wins picked up, so did his confidence.
Roos said that he didn’t feel fully comfortable until around Christmas break.
“I’d say that first grind before Christmas break, that had me,” Roos said. “I was in a flurry there. Now, I have my mindset right and now I’m ready to claim that title at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I can’t believe I’m to this point right now,” Roos said. “After last year, getting a helicopter ride to the hospital to being 40-0 now, I’m not done.”
Even though Pack helped Roos out with his rehabilitation, Sheldon coach Kory Roos — who is also Jarrett’s father — has been proud of the progress his freshman wrestler has made.
“He came in this year really flying under the radar,” Kory Roos said. “He didn’t have AAU or USA last year, and he’s OK with that. His goal is big time and hopefully he’ll wrestle Saturday night. The way he’s going, I’m not going to doubt him.”
Not only does Jarrett Roos have his father in the corner of the mat, he also has his big brother as a guardian angel.
Jarrett Roos was wearing an orange T-shirt off the mat, memorializing his late brother, Jake, who died in a car crash on Oct. 27, 2017, near Phillipsburg, Kansas. Jake Roos was making a haul with livestock, when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel.
At the top of the T-shirt reads, “Forever an Orab,” and the middle of the shirt has a picture of Jake on it, with his arm raised after getting a win.
Jake Roos never made it to state during his time in Sheldon. His senior season was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
Jarrett Roos can hear Jake in his ear during the close matches, encouraging his little brother to keep fighting.
“He tells me to stop being a you-know-what,” Jarrett Roos said. “I know with the Lord above me and my brother above me, anything can be conquered and it will be, if I put the effort into it.”
Jarrett Roos is one of four Sheldon/South O'Brien wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament, which began Thursday in Des Moines. The other three who made it were Osvaldo Ocampo (113), Coy DeBoer (120) and Cason Johannes (145). All four wrestlers entered the state tournament seeded in the top-10 in Class 2A.