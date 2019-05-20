Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Siebrecht won the 100, 200, 800 and shot put wheelchair events, and grinned ear-to-ear as she won each one of them.
“It’s been really rewarding, it’s my senior year,” Siebrecht said. “Just getting to compete with these other athletes that I don’t get to compete within the season … it was really rewarding. My heart is beating really fast. It felt good.”
As she crossed the finish line in her final race — the 400 — the official handed Siebrecht the bullet casing as a souvenir for the final time.
“I’m just trying to get personal bests in all of my events,” Siebrecht said after she won the 400.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Little Rock's Payton Mauldin, right, celebrates as he finishes first as teammate Joe Anderson finishes second in the Class 1A 800-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy wins the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson celebrates his win in the Class 1A 1600-meter run as he crosses the finish line during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, left, and Sarah Cotton celebrate the win in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson carries the Class 1A championship trophy during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton team reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Her winning time of 3:08.81 in the 800 is a personal best, and she competed in wet conditions. The race returned to the state meet after a decade-plus hiatus.
“I’ve been running it all season, and I’ve improved my time every meet,” Siebrecht said.
She was close to the personal best in the shot put, but she was happy that “she got close.”
Siebrecht throws the shot put by sitting in a chair similar to a high chair with a stationary pole. Throwers then use their upper body to throw the lead ball.
Siebrecht wouldn’t say how strong she is, but nodded her head and gave a little bit of a smile when asked that question.
Woodard also competed in four events, and even though he didn’t walk away with a first-place medal, he still remembers the second-place one he earned in 2016 during the 100-meter dash.
As a freshman, Woodard completed the 100 in 20 seconds flat and finished 1.08 seconds behind then-junior Noah Thomas of Roland-Story.
But, back to this year.
His best result came in the shot put, as he finished second at 16-11.25. He also had a third-place finish in the 100 (20.21), and two fourth-place results in the 200 (37.25) and the 400 (1:15).
“I just pushed myself to break any and all records, and do the best I can,” Woodard said. “It was amazing. I’m glad to be here, glad to race and enjoy this for the last time. It’s just fun being here and getting all the support from these people.”
