DES MOINES, Iowa — As she crossed the finish line on Saturday, Sheldon High School senior Keri Siebrecht smiled as the crowd gave her applause for a job well done over the weekend.
Siebrecht added to her state championship total to 15 by winning four events at the Iowa state track and field meet at Drake Stadium.
Siebrecht won the 100, 200, 800 and shot put wheelchair events, and grinned ear-to-ear as she won each one of them.
“It’s been really rewarding, it’s my senior year,” Siebrecht said. “Just getting to compete with these other athletes that I don’t get to compete within the season … it was really rewarding. My heart is beating really fast. It felt good.”
As she crossed the finish line in her final race — the 400 — the official handed Siebrecht the bullet casing as a souvenir for the final time.
“I’m just trying to get personal bests in all of my events,” Siebrecht said after she won the 400.
Siebrecht — as well as Le Mars senior Kadin Woodard — both have spina bifida, which is a birth defect when the spine and spinal cord don’t develop properly.
Siebrecht was one of four girls to compete in the range of events, and Woodard had five other competitors on the boys’ side.
Siebrecht shined in every win. She won the 400 in 1 minute, 31 seconds and won by 10 seconds; the 100 in 24.56 and by five seconds and the shot put with a throw of 12 feet, 2.5 inches.
Her winning time of 3:08.81 in the 800 is a personal best, and she competed in wet conditions. The race returned to the state meet after a decade-plus hiatus.
“I’ve been running it all season, and I’ve improved my time every meet,” Siebrecht said.
She was close to the personal best in the shot put, but she was happy that “she got close.”
Siebrecht throws the shot put by sitting in a chair similar to a high chair with a stationary pole. Throwers then use their upper body to throw the lead ball.
Siebrecht wouldn’t say how strong she is, but nodded her head and gave a little bit of a smile when asked that question.
Woodard also competed in four events, and even though he didn’t walk away with a first-place medal, he still remembers the second-place one he earned in 2016 during the 100-meter dash.
As a freshman, Woodard completed the 100 in 20 seconds flat and finished 1.08 seconds behind then-junior Noah Thomas of Roland-Story.
But, back to this year.
His best result came in the shot put, as he finished second at 16-11.25. He also had a third-place finish in the 100 (20.21), and two fourth-place results in the 200 (37.25) and the 400 (1:15).
“I just pushed myself to break any and all records, and do the best I can,” Woodard said. “It was amazing. I’m glad to be here, glad to race and enjoy this for the last time. It’s just fun being here and getting all the support from these people.”