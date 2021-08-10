Shot clock is coming to Iowa high school basketball in 2022-23

BOONE, Iowa – Three recommendations from the joint committees of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have been recently approved by both boards for boys and girls competition in basketball, bowling, and track and field.

The IHSAA’s Board of Control unanimously voted the measures through at their annual summer meetings from Aug. 5-7, which will affect the bowling postseason and track and field schedule in the 2021-22 school year, and basketball in 2022-23.

Basketball: Shot clock added for 2022-23

The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the NFHS allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, required of participating member schools starting in the 2022-23 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-22 regular season.

To encourage standardization among states, 35 seconds was the timing provided by NFHS approval. Further shot clock information and rule implementation will be provided by IHSAA and IGHSAU as it becomes available ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Bowling: Postseason adds individual tournament