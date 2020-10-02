Sibley-Ocheyedan, CL/GLR win South O'Brien meet

PAULINA, Iowa -- Brendan Cain cruised to a victory in the boys race at the South O'Brien Invite on Thursday.

The Sheldon senior crossed the line in 17:12.61, finishing ahead of West Sioux's Deven Henry, who crossed in 17:40.39. Cain's teammate Jager Roozeboom finished in third in 18:02.16.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had four runners in the top-14, which led the Mustangs to the team title with 48 points. CL/GLR finished seven points ahead of Sheldon.

Carter Spiess led CL/GLR with a fourth-place finish in 18:12.09 and Lane Henrichs was eighth in 18:53.62. Matt Helkenn was 13th in 19:15.08 and Chase Duin was 14th in 19:35.83.

West Lyon's Kirk Moser was right along with Spiess in 18:12.09.

Cherokee's Agnitsch Kyrstin won the girls' race in 19:59.20 but it was Sibley-Ocheyedan that won the team title with 40 points as the Generals had three runners in the top-10.

Madison Bouwer led the Generals with a second-place finish in 20:39.27 and Bria Wasmund was fourth in 21:17.06. Madison Marco was ninth in 21:58.61.

CL/GLR's Mary Schriever was third in 21:07.80 and Cherokee's Riley Lubeck rounded out the top-five with a time of 21:20.44.

