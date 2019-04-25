DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan's Grant Brouwer set a season-high by winning the boys high jump title at the Drake Relays on Thursday's opening day.
Brouwer cleared 6-feet, 9-inches (his previous best was 6-8 this season) and won the title based on jumps over Northeast's Braeden Hoyer, who also cleared 6-9. But Brouwer cleared 6-9 in two jumps whereas Hoyer cleared 6-9 in three jumps.
Brouwer was almost eliminated at the third height. After skipping 6-1, Brouwer cleared 6-3 on two jumps. Brouwer missed his first two jumps at 6-5 but advanced after clearing on the third jump. He cleared 6-7 on the first jump but missed 6-8 on his first two jumps as did Hoyer.
But Brouwer and Hoyer both cleared 6-8. Cedar Falls' Bryce Albaugh didn't clear 6-8, setting up the competition for goal between the two.
Brouwer missed 6-9 on his first attempt but cleared it on the second attempt. Hoyer needed all three attempts to clear 6-9, giving Brouwer the title after both missed all three attempts at 6-10.
Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani finished in 10th place in the boys shot put with a toss of 51-10.75. Bishop Heelan's Kobe Clayborne finished in 14th place with a throw of 50-9.75 and East's Blake Wiederhold was 24th with a toss of 47-7.
Sheldon's Ashlyn Albrecht finished in 14th place in the long jump with a distance of 16-2.5. Unity Christian's Mikayla Turek finished in 17th with a distance of 16-1.
In the women's 10,000-meter run, South Dakota's Megan Billington finished in a time of 35:12.24, ahead of Minnesota's Jaycie Thompson to win the race. USD's Laura Nelson finished 18th in 37:26.79.
In the men's 800-meter unseeded run, Dordt's Matthew Van Eps finished in second place in a time of 1:51.70, .20 seconds off South Dakota State's Riley Bauer. Northwestern's Peter Hollinger finished in sixth place with a time of 1:53.13.
In the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, USD's Madeline Huglen finished in fourth place in 10:33.22 and teammate Jonna Bart finished in fifth in 10:34.42.
USD's Hunter Paulsen finished in 18th place in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:32.02.