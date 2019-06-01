DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Sioux Center was playing a Class 1A state soccer match on Friday at the same time as Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Warriors head coach Dan Van Ruler was able to send a couple of people over to scout the Sailors.
The scouting report was pretty simple. Waterloo Columbus plays a good amount like Sioux Center.
That led to a tight 1A state semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Cownie Soccer Park. Sioux Center started to control the game 20 minutes before halftime but couldn't get a go-ahead goal.
Waterloo Columbus got that goal early in the second half on a set-piece. Sioux Center couldn't answer and the Sailors added another set-piece goal late in the match for a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Warriors on Saturday.
"It was an even game. I thought (Waterloo Columbus) played a little bit better at the beginning of the second half. We had the momentum going in the last 20 minutes of the first half and couldn't get it back," Van Ruler said. "I thought we defended well as a team and individually. It was disappointing that they scored off two set-pieces because the rest of the game was even."
Waterloo Columbus, the No. 2 seed, advances to the state title game against Iowa City Regina, the No. 4 seed, at noon on Tuesday.
Sioux Center's season isn't over. The Warriors have an 11 a.m. match on Tuesday against West Liberty, the No. 8 seed. Sioux Center is the No. 3 seed.
Van Ruler said the team wants to end the season on a victory.
"We showed we belonged here and we are one of the best four without a doubt," Van Ruler said. "I hope that we can collect ourselves tonight and tomorrow and we want to send the seniors out with a victory. It's hard to drive four and a half hours for a consolation match but it's good to have a chance to win our last match."
Van Ruler felt the team was controlling the final 20 minutes of the first half but the match was still scoreless. Then two minutes into the second half, Waterloo Columbus went up 1-0 on a goal by Sawwin Lin on a set-piece.
"We didn't do a very good job of marking up on the set-piece," Van Ruler said. "It's disappointing because it didn't reflect how we played. If we had five more minutes in the first half, I think we would've gotten a goal."
Waterloo Columbus got its second goal in the 67th minute off a goal by Noah Lumpa to complete the 2-0 victory.