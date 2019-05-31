DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sioux Center boys soccer team felt it was one of the best teams in Class 1A all season. The Warriors took a step toward proving their point on Friday in the first round of the state tournament at Cownie Soccer Park when they easily dispatched of Iowa Mennonite 5-1.
The Warriors did the exact same thing they've done all season - control possession and it allowed them to score five goals.
"We were really happy that we could get everyone on the field. We were happy with it," Sioux Center coach Dan Van Ruler said. "I think that's how we played most of the years. I don't think anything was out of the ordinary. We've been working to possess the ball and that's how we played again today."
It's the second trip to the state tournament for Sioux Center but it is the first win ever at state for the Warriors, who improved to 14-4 on the season and play Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 12:05 p.m. Saturday in the state semifinal.
Sioux Center controlled most of the match and had a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Iowa Mennonite attempted to get the Warriors on their heels at one point with a goal early in the second half, but the Warriors didn't panic.
Sioux Center didn't allow another goal and eight minutes later, the Warriors got the goal back and added two more goals to put the match away.
"Earlier this season when we played Sergeant Bluff-Luton, it was a similar situation and we let it impact the game. So we made it a point of emphasis," Van Ruler said. "We can't let circumstances on the field determine how we play. We responded pretty well."
The Warriors took an early lead when Jesus Granillo, the team's leading scorer, put a shot in the back of the net 7:30 into the match. About seven minutes later, Jose Martin put Sioux Center up 2-0 with his second goal of the season.
Sioux Center went into halftime with the 2-0 lead and six minutes into the half, Iowa Mennonite scored. But Granillo had the answer eight minutes later for the 3-1 lead. Alan Cruz scored with 10 minutes left and two minutes later, Roberto Cruz scored to put Sioux Center up 5-1.
"It was really good to see. We showed at state what we've got and we hope to keep it going," Van Ruler said. "This is a pretty typical game for us. Not all of them have been 5-1 but our first team can come out and stretch anyone and our second group can play in the gaps. It's hard to adjust to that. Both teams played really well."
The Warriors face Columbus Catholic, which is 19-2 and the No. 2 seed in 1A. Sioux Center is the No. 3 seed.
"We sent two guys over during their game and they looked pretty similar to us," Van Ruler said. "We've pretty much seen everything year. There are a lot of different ways to play and ways to be defended. It comes down to us playing our game."