ANKENY, Iowa -- East needed a win to secure a spot in the Class 4A playoffs. A loss to Ankeny meant the Black Raiders had to wait to see if they were on the right side of the bubble or not.
Ankeny jumped out to a 21-0 lead on East and want on to win 45-7 on Friday. Ankeny improved to 6-3 with the win and East fell to 6-3. The Black Raiders were No. 14 in the RPI and might need some help to make the playoffs.
Ankeny scored on its opening possesion and had a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Ankeny added a touchdown in the second quarter before the Black Raiders got on the board.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaige Kellen hit Kayden Jones for a long touchdown as the Black Raiders cut Ankeny's lead to 21-7 with 9:43 left in the second quarter.
But Ankeny answered with a touchdown and after East put together a long drive, the Black Raiders fumbled at the one-yard line, allowing Ankeny to keep a 28-7 lead going into halftime.
Ankeny got two more touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 42-7 and then a field goal in the fourth gave Ankeny the 45-7 win.