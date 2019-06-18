SERGEANT BLUFF – Although ace Nate Zyzda had thrown just 86 pitches and was mowing down Sergeant Bluff-Luton hitters on Tuesday, East coach Kevin Dicus decided to go to the bullpen with his team clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Dicus turned to Alec Patino, who allowed the first two runners he faced to reach, but buckled down to preserve a 5-3 East victory in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader.
Patino, a junior, also provided a big insurance run, smacking a solo home run way over the right field fence in the top of the seventh inning.
East moved to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in the MRAC while snapping a six-game win streak for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-6, 8-5). The Black Raiders have handed SB-L three of its league losses this season, but had dropped three of their last four, including a pair to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, which took a 10-3 league mark into a Tuesday doubleheader against city rival West.
Zyzda fell victim to some shoddy fielding, falling behind 3-0 after two innings. The senior righthander, however, retired 11 straight hitters before being replaced by Patino with one out in the sixth.
“We came into this hoping to get two from these guys, they’re a super good ball club,” Patino said. “We’ve been fighting from behind a lot recently but we don’t want to be playing from behind so the coaches just tell us to keep fighting to get back into it.”
Patino walked Spencer Kleene and gave up a base hit to Daniel Wright that sent Kleene to third base with one out in the sixth. He struck out the next two batters, with backup catcher Easton Voigt blocking a pitch in the dirt that would have allowed the tying run to score.
Then, with one out in the seventh, Patino connected for his fourth homer of the season, giving himself a cushion. He had to face four batters in the bottom of the seventh because Trevor Stoltze reached on a wild pitch after striking out.
“I saw him shake off what I thought was going to be a curve ball,” Patino said. “I said let’s hope it’s a fast ball and I was ready.”
Cody Salker gave up the long ball to Patino and suffered the loss after being staked to a 3-0 lead as East committed three errors in the first two innings.
Colton DeRocher got the Black Raiders on the board with a solo homer in the fourth and they tied it on a two-run double by Patino in the fifth. Noah McWilliams drew a one-out walk in the sixth and when the next batter hit a ground ball to second, McWilliams hustled into second to beat out a throw from the second sacker to the shortstop.
McWilliams advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on an opposite field single to left field by Drew Olson.
“It was good to see us hitting the strike zone,” Dicus said. “We had a brutal week last week, it was like we didn’t know where the strike zone was so it was nice to find it tonight. Nate threw a good game, ‘Pat’ really came in and closed the door nice and hit a super nice bomb to give us an insurance run.
“We’ve been pressing too much so we have to relax and get back to what we do best which is throw strikes and get the barrel on balls. We got down early but didn’t hit the panic button so it was really a big win. That’s a good ball club over there so any time you can get a game on them that’s a good deal.”
Dicus said it wasn’t so much a matter of pitch count when he took Zyzda out of the game.
“It was somewhat the pitch count but in the same sense he threw a gem so why give him the opportunity to lose that game when we’re sitting there with ‘Pat’ ready to go,” Dicus said. “I told him you have to understand you threw a heck of a game there and it’s time to turn it over to the pen to let them earn their money. My hat’s off to Nate for throwing a gem and for ‘Pat’ to come in and clean it up.”