Sioux City East baseball defeats West with walk-off in doubleheader opener

SIOUX CITY -- With the game on the line, East High sophomore Kolby Thiesen came through.
The Black Raiders had just let a 6-2 lead slip away, surrendering four runs to West in the top of the seventh inning.
East, though, got the first two runners on in the bottom of the seventh before Thiesen laid down a perfect bunt.
And, when West’s third baseman fielded the ball and threw wide of first, pinch-runner Kaige Kellen raced home with the game-winning run. Kellen was running for Carter Junge, who opened the seventh with a single to left field.
East improved its overall record to 4-1 in a wild contest it finished without head coach Kevin Dicus, who was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Black Raiders were leading 6-2 and had runners on first and second with one out when Aiden Haukup hit a foul pop down the third baseline.
The home plate umpire called Haukup out because of interference, explaining that East players in the dugout were yelling that the ball was out of play, prompting West players not to try and make a play.
Dicus argued the seldom-enforced rule and was eventually given the heave-ho. Because of the ejection, he was also forced to sit out the second game of the Missouri River Conference doubleheader.
Assistant coach Trevor Miller was in charge the rest of the 7-6 first-game win as well as the second game.
“We know West High never folds, they always come back and fight so the game’s never over till it’s over,” Miller said. “They had some guys come up big in the bottom of their order and, man, our guys stepped up in the bottom of the seventh.
“We had a sophomore execute a great bunt with the pressure on. We really put the pressure and the screws on and it was great to see us finish that one out.”
West (1-4) staged a dramatic rally with two outs and nobody on in the seventh.
Brady Larson started the comeback with a single up the middle before Kaleb Belt was hit by a pitch. Jaren Hollingshead walked to load the bases and Larson scored on a wild pitch. Then, Drew Benson ripped a two-run double down the left field line, pulling the Wolverines within 6-5.
Another wild pitch advanced Benson to third and he scored the game-tying run on an infield single by Skylar Hansen, the No. 7 hitter in the order.
“The guys battled and that’s all that we can ask of them,” first-year West Coach Gabe Hoogers said. “We put them in an opportunity to win and the guys competed in the top of the seventh, they didn’t lay down and I’m proud of that. We’ve just got to get over a little bit of a hump.”
East took a 2-0 lead in the second inning by virtue of just one hit.
Thiesen led off with a walk and Haukap beat out a bunt single. The runners advanced on a ground out and Thiesen scored on an errant pickoff throw and Haukup on a wild pitch.
A two-run double to deep left field by West’s No. 9 hitter Keenan Hegna tied it at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.
Sean McManamy ended up getting the pitching win. He was the third East pitcher of the game, replacing Trevor Hill, who came in for starter Chayce Patterson.
Alec Patino had a pair of doubles, each bouncing off the fence in deep right-center. Thiesen finished 2-for-2, reaching base four times.
West’s Hansen collected two hits, including the game-tying single.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!