Sioux City East baseball defeats West with walk-off in doubleheader opener

Assistant coach Trevor Miller was in charge the rest of the 7-6 first-game win as well as the second game.

“We know West High never folds, they always come back and fight so the game’s never over till it’s over,” Miller said. “They had some guys come up big in the bottom of their order and, man, our guys stepped up in the bottom of the seventh.

“We had a sophomore execute a great bunt with the pressure on. We really put the pressure and the screws on and it was great to see us finish that one out.”

West (1-4) staged a dramatic rally with two outs and nobody on in the seventh.

Brady Larson started the comeback with a single up the middle before Kaleb Belt was hit by a pitch. Jaren Hollingshead walked to load the bases and Larson scored on a wild pitch. Then, Drew Benson ripped a two-run double down the left field line, pulling the Wolverines within 6-5.

Another wild pitch advanced Benson to third and he scored the game-tying run on an infield single by Skylar Hansen, the No. 7 hitter in the order.