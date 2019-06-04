SIOUX CITY — Before the game Tuesday at East High School, North pitcher Trenton Frerichs told Stars coach Nick Tillo he wasn’t feeling well, but still wanted to pitch in Game 1 of an MRAC doubleheader.
The Black Raiders didn’t make him feel much better, especially in the fifth inning.
East rallied for six runs in that frame to give the Black Raiders a 7-1 win over the Stars. The game was tied 1-1 after each team scored an early run.
The Black Raiders had three hits and took advantage of two North errors.
Nate Zyzda led off the inning with a walk, then two batters later, Colton DeRocher drove Zyzda in on an RBI single.
After a walk by Noah McWilliams, Tillo came out to calm Frerichs down. During the mound visit, Frerichs had his hands on his knees in the 90-degree heat.
Black Raiders second baseman Drew Olson hit a hard groundball back up the middle and it hit Frerichs’ lower leg and caromed over to the first-base side of the infield. The Stars couldn’t put a glove on it and Burns scored.
The Black Raiders scored a pair on the next play. Senior designated hitter Alex Kleider put the ball in play to Stars third baseman Tyler Kjose with the bases loaded.
Kjose fielded the ball cleanly and tried to get DeRocher out on a force play at home. Kjose’s throw short-hopped Stars catcher Hunter Krammenhoek.
Krammenhoek tried to snag it out of the dirt, but the ball decided to take a high bounce to the backstop, and East’s Noah McWilliams kept on sprinting to the plate to score.
“That was big, because you have a lot of leeway,” said Zyzda, who threw a complete game for East. “There’s not much pressure. I may have gotten too relaxed.”
Tillo thought Frerichs pitched well, despite not feeling 100 percent on a warm late afternoon.
“Trent pitched well enough to win the game, we just didn’t make the plays behind him,” Tillo said. “We couldn’t hit, either. Those two things together gave them the game. I thought he was on even though he told us he wasn’t feeling well.”
Kleider scored the Black Raiders’ final run on a sacrifice fly by junior Alec Patino. Ray Ray Douglas also reached on the Stars' second error of the inning, and that play allowed Olson to score.
The Black Raiders’ first run came in the second inning.
Roder sent the ball to right field, and that allowed McWilliams to score. McWilliams reached base on a one-out single.
The game’s first run, however, came from North in the first inning.
Frerichs led off the game with a single on the third pitch, then moved up to second base on a walk forced by Krammenhoek. Frerichs had a three-hit game, including a double in the seventh inning.
Tyrell Blakey scored Frerichs on an RBI single off Zyzda.
Zyzda calmed down after the first inning. He allowed four hits after the opening inning and walked only one batter, which came in the sixth inning.
“I let (my defense) play and they did an amazing job,” Zyzda said. “My command wasn’t real great. My curveball kind of hung sometimes, and my change up wasn’t all working.”