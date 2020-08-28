Sioux City East beat Bishop Heelan in triple overtime

SIOUX CITY -- The East High School football team put up a strong fight Friday in the second half and that allowed the Black Raiders to force overtime. The game went three overtimes with the Black Raiders prevailing.
The Black Raiders scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, and that helped them get back into the game that turned into a heck of a season-opener that the Black Raiders get a 48-41 victory in triple overtime.
Both teams traded field goals in the first overtime.
Ethan Gilmore cut to the outside and beat the Black Raiders secondary to get the TD in double OT after Devionne West went down with a late injury.
Then, East rebutted with a Kyler Peterson 6-yard rushing TD in the second overtime.
East’s offense got to go first in the third OT, and Davares Whitaker wasted little time by scoring on a jet sweep.
Heelan quarterback Nathan Favors committed an intentional grounding to open the third quarter, but he had no choice as the East linemen forced him all the way back to the 30-yard-line.
From that point on, East’s defense didn’t allow Heelan to score.
On second down, Kelynn Jacobsen knocked down a deep pass from Favors, then Favors couldn’t find anyone open on third down.
On fourth down, Whitaker caught the pass to seal the win.
East was down 24-7 at the half, but Whitaker got an interception return for 95 yards that gave the Black Raiders their first touchdown of the quarter.
Then, the Black Raiders scored shortly after that on a screen play catch by Kyler Peterson from 28 yards. Peterson helped out quarterback Luke Longval as he was hurried under pressure, which Crusaders coach Moseman hoped his defensive line would do throughout the game.
Peterson helped the Black Raiders take the lead with a run from 1-yard out. That Black Raiders drive lasted two plays, as the Crusaders attempted a fake punt on their own territory, but it didn’t work.
However, Crusaders sophomore running back Devionne West gave the Crusaders the lead back on a 14-yard run with 6:48 left in the game to give the Crusaders the lead that they built early.
East had a chance to get a late lead in regulation. West fumbled the ball late in front of the Heelan sideline, and that gave the Black Raiders 17 yards to score.
However, East started out the drive with a false start, then on third down, Longval couldn’t catch a low shotgun snap, and had to fall on the ball.
The Black Raiders were in good enough fielding position to allow Black Raiders junior kicker Jacob Schroeder a FG attempt. Schroeder made the FG attempt from 30 yards -- one of two he made on the evening -- to tie the game at 31-31 with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
That sent the game to overtime.
Heelan started out with a short field on its first two drives, and scored on both of them, due to two separate Black Raiders turnovers.
East turned the ball over on its first possession, as Carter Weiland stripped East quarterback Luke Longval of the quarterback in the backfield.
That gave the Crusaders needing just 18 yards of room to work with, and they scored in three four plays.
The Black Raiders stopped the Crusaders in three downs, but Heelan freshman George Tsiobanos hit a 30-yard field goal.
The Black Raiders got a first down on their second drive, but on that first-down play, East’s center snapped it high, and Longval tried to chase it down, but the Crusaders took control of the ball.
Heelan’s second drive ended in a touchdown. Devionne West scored from the 3-yard-line, and that drive last four plays in 20 yards. The Crusaders led 10-0 less than 5 minutes in.
East responded with its first touchdown of the season in the second quarter.
With 10:51 left in the quarter, Longval had to scramble a little bit, but that gave himself enough time to find Kyler Peterson from 12 yards out for the touchdown.
Heelan, meanwhile, wasted little time with a response of its own.
On the ensuing kickoff, senior Brayden Pratt took the ball back 95 yards to give the Crusaders their 10-point lead back.
Heelan gave itself the 24-7 halftime lead with another defensive TD in the final minute of the second quarter.
The Black Raiders were at their own 18-yard-line, but as Heelan coach Chad Moseman wanted to see heading into the game, the defense applied pressure on Longval.
Kannon Bork allowed that pressure, and the ball rolled on the ground for a few feet before a trio of Crusaders each fell on the ball.
With that score, the Crusaders held a 24-7 halftime lead.
