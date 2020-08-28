Sioux City East beat Bishop Heelan in triple overtime

On fourth down, Whitaker caught the pass to seal the win.

East was down 24-7 at the half, but Whitaker got an interception return for 95 yards that gave the Black Raiders their first touchdown of the quarter.

Then, the Black Raiders scored shortly after that on a screen play catch by Kyler Peterson from 28 yards. Peterson helped out quarterback Luke Longval as he was hurried under pressure, which Crusaders coach Moseman hoped his defensive line would do throughout the game.

Peterson helped the Black Raiders take the lead with a run from 1-yard out. That Black Raiders drive lasted two plays, as the Crusaders attempted a fake punt on their own territory, but it didn’t work.

However, Crusaders sophomore running back Devionne West gave the Crusaders the lead back on a 14-yard run with 6:48 left in the game to give the Crusaders the lead that they built early.

East had a chance to get a late lead in regulation. West fumbled the ball late in front of the Heelan sideline, and that gave the Black Raiders 17 yards to score.

However, East started out the drive with a false start, then on third down, Longval couldn’t catch a low shotgun snap, and had to fall on the ball.