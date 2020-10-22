Sioux City East beats North; advances to Class 5A region final

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team had a premium chance to take a 2-0 lead against the 10th-ranked team in Class 5A on Thursday at East High School.
After winning the first set, North then battled back in the second and had it at set point, 24-23, against East.
The Stars couldn’t put away the second set, though, to claim a crucial 2-0 lead in the 5A region semifinal.
East was able to take advantage of some Stars’ errors to win the second set to even the match at 1-1.
That allowed the Black Raiders to be back into the match, and they took advantage. East held the lead for most of the next two sets and moved on with a 17-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-13 region victory over North.
“Hand it off to North, they did their homework and they made us rethink our game plan,” East coach Tunisia May said. “We just had to refigure it out and they got it. It’s up to the girls. They have to make that decision of ‘we are going to finish this’ and ‘we are going to move on’ and they did. I am proud of them for that.”
North couldn’t ever get that same energy back that it displayed in the first set and parts in the second, which allowed East to come away with the four-set victory.
“I think that was the game-changer. We had an opportunity to put it away and we lost that opportunity,” Chamberlain said. “I thought maybe going into the third set, 1-1, we could come back with the fire from the first set. It wasn’t as much but we needed as much fire as we could to get past them.”
East improves to 22-6 with the win and now has its toughest task of the season.
The Black Raiders advanced to the 5A region final and in order to make it to state, they have to try and knock off the top-ranked team in 5A, Dowling Catholic.
The Maroons are 20-2 this season but May feels her team has just as much talent as the top-ranked team in 5A.
“Anybody can be beat at any time,” May said. “(We) just have to play our game and stay under control. That is the biggest thing. I don’t have any major issues of girls not understanding their role or not getting our hits or not getting our digs, that stuff is all there.
“It’s just staying under control, staying in our own game and dowing what we do best. That’s what we have to get to.”
East senior setter Chloe Kramer, who has the most assists in the program’s history with more than 2,400, said if the team wants to pull the upset against Dowling, it’s as simple as just East playing their match.
“We have to watch some film, we have to practice hard for the next couple of days and work our butts off,” Kramer said. “If we are prepared enough, which we are and working toward our goal, which is state, obviously, I think we are prepared enough to beat them. We have nothing to lose in this. We are No. 10, they are No. 1.
“We just have to go in there and show them what we’ve got and play hard.”
The loss ends Chamberlains second season as North’s coach at 19-14. It’s the first winning campaign for the Stars since 28-11.
It was the last match for seniors Olivia O’Brien, Riley Zedeker, Isabelle Hesse, Caitlyn Miller, Bella Arredondo and Courtney Johnson.
O’Brien had more than 630 assists this season, Hesse had more than 100 kills, Miller had 45 blocks, Arredondo was second on the team with more than 145 kills, Zediker had 39 aces and Johnson had more than 130 kills and led the team with more than 70 blocks.
“They have grown so much as players and individuals,” Chamberlain said. “They are the kindest group of girls I’ve been lucky to be able to coach. They enjoy coming to practice, they enjoy the game. They wanted to learn and they did and it showed.”
Now the key for North is to build off a successful 2020 campaign.
The Stars will return their top attacker with junior Madison Craighead, their libero Avery Beller and sophomore hitter Madalyn Welp.
“We have a really good fundamentally younger group of girls that will be able to step-up and step into those shoes of those seniors that we are losing,” Chamberlain said. “I have no doubt about that.”
North had a 10-7 lead in the first set when the Stars went on an 11-2 run to go up 21-9. East made a late run but North got the 25-17 victory.
Craighead had four kills and a block in the first set. She finished with 14 kills, Arredondo had eight and Johnson and Welp had seven each. Johnson had five blocks. O’Brien finished with 37 assists, 17 digs and three aces and Beller had 22 digs.
“Maddie did awesome coming back from the injury and she was kind of like our fire,” Chamberlain said. “We talked about some of East’s tendencies and what we needed to do to stop them and we came out ready in the first set. I think that’s the best I’ve ever seen them play. The energy was unbelievable.
“I wish I could see that all of the time and it wasn’t such a hit or miss but that did my heart well. I enjoyed seeing that. Knowing that’s how we ended, I will take that loss any day.”
East had a 20-14 lead in the second set when North came back and went on a 10-3 run to go up 24-23. But an attack error by North tied it and East went up 25-24 on a Riley Donahue kill.
A service error tied it at 25 but back-to-back attack errors gave East the 27-25 win.
“We definitely picked it up from the first set. We were too hyped up and too heightened coming into this game,” East senior Chloe Kramer said. “We had to settle down and focus in. Just focus on ourselves. When we made an error, just refocus. Get a pass, get a set, get a kill. That’s what refocuses us.”
East went up 12-6 in the second set and North tried to make a few charges, but the Black Raiders held them off for a 25-19 victory.
In the fourth, East went up 15-6 and North had one last run in them, making it 15-9. The Black Raiders controlled the rest of the set for a 25-13 victory.
