SIOUX CITY — Last season's football game between East and Bishop Heelan got a bit out of hand as the Crusaders ran away with the game, 44-0.
Last season's game was also the season-opener and it was the first game for East in head coach Brian Webb's system — offensive and defensively.
Heelan took advantage and it introduced the area to running back Tommy Schiltz, who ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns against East. Heelan's defense held East to 43 total yards.
East finished the season with a 5-4 record, missing out on the playoffs. Heelan finished with a 7-3 record, losing in the first round of the playoffs.
This season, East knows Webb's system and should be better prepared as a team. Heelan has some holes to fill and have to make up for the graduation of Schiltz and a good number of key defensive players.
So both coaches expect a more competitive game this season in the season-opener, which starts at 7 p.m. at Olsen Stadium at Morningside.
"We've made a lot of progress in the offseason from last year to this year and we've spent a majority of our time focusing on us and have really turned our attention to Heelan the last two weeks," Webb said. "I told them that this game will be won on effort. We have to be able to execute, block and tackle and be great in special teams. Basically, everything you have to do in football games to win."
Webb hasn't just been working on building up the high school program at East. He's worked on building up the numbers at every level.
"Our program is on the up and up. This is the first time that we've had back-to-back seasons of more than 150 kids in youth football. We have well over 100 kids in middle school," Webb said. "Now we need to keep them out. My focus has been on maintaining kids participating and make sure they have fun. We have 15 more kids on varsity than last year and that helps and we have depth."
Longtime Heelan coach Roger Jansen thinks the Crusaders will see an improved Black Raiders squad, too.
"I think obviously they are going to be more experienced," Jansen said. "They are bigger, faster, stronger. It's going to be a totally different team from what we faced in the first game last year."
While Schiltz graduated, Heelan still has Brant Hogue at quarterback.
He passed for 1,207 yards last season. Since football ended, Hogue went on to lead the basketball team in scoring and was one of the best pitchers in Class 3A in baseball.
So the Black Raiders will have to keep an eye on him but Webb knows the Crusaders will have plenty of other playmakers on the field on both sides of the ball.
"They have some weapons and Kobe Clayborne is a really good football player that we have to pay attention to," Webb said. "We just have to do our job, be able to execute, make plays and we have the confidence that kids can do that."
After Hogue on offense and Clayborne on defense, the Crusaders are still trying to figure out who some of those playmakers will be after some key graduations from last season.
Jansen has an early idea of who some of the players might be, though.
"We made the decisions for this week and there were some tough decisions that needed to be made," Jansen said. "We are going to go with those decisions and we will see how they do and we will evaluate on Saturday. I think on offense, a lot of it is going to be by committee. We are going to try and paly a lot of guys and try to keep them as fresh as we can."
Jansen said the biggest key defensively for Heelan is to limit East's big plays, which the Crusaders were able to do last season.
"With their speed and ability to throw the football, ideally, we need to get some pressure on the quarterback and play sound coverage so we don't have any blown coverages," Jansen said. "When you have blown coverages, you have big plays and touchdowns."