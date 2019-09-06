SIOUX CITY -- There are still some things to iron out, but the East High football team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in five seasons.
The Black Raiders, coming off an emotional victory over longtime rival Bishop Heelan in a season opener last week, blanked West High 38-0 Friday at Olsen Stadium.
Kyler Peterson rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns for East, which has won its first two games for the first time since the 2014 season when it started 5-0.
Peterson and Kaige Kellen give the Black Raiders a strong one-two punch at running back. Sophomore Taejon Jones, who also scored two touchdowns, is an added weapon.
East’s defense was air-tight against a young West squad that slipped to 0-2. The Wolverines passed midfield only once and finished with just 70 total yards.
The Black Raiders' offense generated 419 yards, but second-year Coach Brian Webb wasn’t pleased with the overall performance on that side of the football.
“We just weren’t very good today, we didn’t execute at a high level, which is concerning,” Webb said. “I was concerned about the Heelan hangover. Part of the maturity of a program is being able to come back and have a great week of practice win or lose. We didn’t have the best week of practice and it showed.”
East did all of its scoring in the second and fourth quarters.
Speedster Jones broke the ice with a nifty 51-yard sprint before Kellen added a 3-yard plunge and Jacob Shroeder booted a 27-yard prior to the halftime break.
Peterson sandwiched touchdown runs of 18 and 17 yards around a 12-yarder by Jones in the final stanza.
“They battled us hard and I respect them for that,” Peterson said. “But it is what it is.”
Senior Casey Blake passed for 161 yards, completing 15 of 33 throws. Blake hooked up with 10 different receivers. Jones rushed for 82 yards on just five carries while Kellen finished with 69 yards on 11 totes.
“Defense was great but offensively we have to execute at a higher level,” Webb said. “The effort was good, there’s just too many mistakes that we have to fix in practice.
“We have a tough contest next week with a good Sergeant Bluff team. We have a lot of things we have to get better at. Kudos to West tonight, they just played way harder than us. Joe does a good job over there and his kids play hard and a lot of times they were better than us tonight.”
For West, it’s going to be a matter of staying patient throughout the season because of an extremely young roster.
“It was one of those things where it’s not really about them for us,” West Coach Joe Schmitz said. “We just had some young guys in there. At one point I think we had four freshmen out there.
“We’re getting banged up a little bit because of that. That’s two weeks in a row if you look at the final score it’s not really reflective of what the actual score was. We’re good for three quarters apparently right now.”
East has a short week before hosting Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday. SB-L outscored Harlan 47-27 on Friday night, evening its record at 1-1.
