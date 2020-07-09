Sioux City East bounces back with big win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team was coming off one of its toughest days of the season.
On Tuesday, Bishop Heelan held the Black Raiders (14-3, 9-3 MRAC) to only one run in the two games to give the Crusaders a doubleheader sweep. The two losses dropped the Black Raiders two games behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the Missouri River Athletic Conference title.
East had to find a way to bounce back two days later when the Black Raiders hosted Le Mars. There was still a slight chance they could clinch a share of the MRAC with a sweep of the Bulldogs and then West had to sweep SB-L.
The Black Raiders did exactly what head coach Kevin Dicus wanted in game one of Thursday's doubleheader. Offensively, East put the ball in play and that led to eight runs. Then on the mound, Carter Junge kept Le Mars' bats silent.
West went on to beat SB-L in the first game of that doubleheader and East's 8-2 win over Le Mars in the first game kept the Black Raiders alive for a MRAC title.
"It was good to see. We had to fix a few things (Wednesday) and, by golly, they responded really well," East head coach Kevin Dicus said. "That win feels good. Definitely feels better than the sourness from Tuesday night. We've got some work to do and a few days to get it in and we are going to hopefully keep grinding and get better and better each day and get ready for postseason. That's our focus."
The loss continues a troubling spiral for Le Mars after a 6-2 start to the season. The game one loss to East was the seventh straight defeat for the Bulldogs.
Le Mars coach Trent Eckstaine said his team is playing well for six innings but one inning keeps coming back to bite the Bulldogs.
"At the start of year, we talked about how we can go about winning ball games and we've struggled at that," Eckstaine said. "We've played well enough to win the games, but one inning and we just can't seem to get out of it. We've got a few games and we are trying hard to keep a positive attitude. Hopefully we will get things turned around and I feel like we can."
Junge kept Le Mars' bats quiet for much of the game. Junge allowed only two runs on eight hits and Dicus thought a couple of defensive miscues led to the two runs.
Junge, who leads the Black Raiders in innings pitched with 21 1/3 after Thursday's complete game, also struck out four batters.
"He threw his butt off there. He wanted a complete game and he got the CG. He's been pitching well," Dicus said. "He had his changeup going. Our catcher (Alec Patino) basically said the changeup was his best pitch tonight and he threw the heck out of it and kept it down. When you can throw that changeup down in the zone, you can be very effective. He had them off-balance."
East took the lead right away in the first. Cam Reimer singled to lead off the game and scored on Alec Patino's single to go up 1-0.
Then with some help from Le Mars in the fourth, the Black Raiders added to the lead. With two outs and runners on second and third, Reimer hit a shallow flyball that was misplayed, allowed Kaden Schossow and Chayce Patterson to score. Patino followed with a single and as he tried to stretch it into a double, the relay throw went into left, allowing Reimer to score. Cael Boever followed with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
East ended the game with nine hits and only struck out five times.
"Take a good swing, put the ball in play and good things happen," Dicus said. "We are trying to cut down on the strikeouts and work on getting timely hits. I don't know how many we left in scoring position the other night and when you play good teams, you just can't do that. When you get a runner in scoring position, you have to produce and that's what we are about and hopefully, we are getting better."
Le Mars scored its first run in the sixth on an RBI single by pinch hitter Ayden Hoag but after loading the bases with no one out, that was the only run the Bulldogs scored in the inning.
East got the run back plus more in the bottom half of the inning. With his fourth hit of the game, Patino drove in a run. Reimer later scored on a wild pitch and with the bases loaded, Schossow drew a walk to make it 8-1.
A Carter Arens RBI single gave the Bulldogs their other run in the 8-2 loss.
