Sioux City East bounces back with big win over Le Mars

East took the lead right away in the first. Cam Reimer singled to lead off the game and scored on Alec Patino's single to go up 1-0.

Then with some help from Le Mars in the fourth, the Black Raiders added to the lead. With two outs and runners on second and third, Reimer hit a shallow flyball that was misplayed, allowed Kaden Schossow and Chayce Patterson to score. Patino followed with a single and as he tried to stretch it into a double, the relay throw went into left, allowing Reimer to score. Cael Boever followed with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.

East ended the game with nine hits and only struck out five times.

"Take a good swing, put the ball in play and good things happen," Dicus said. "We are trying to cut down on the strikeouts and work on getting timely hits. I don't know how many we left in scoring position the other night and when you play good teams, you just can't do that. When you get a runner in scoring position, you have to produce and that's what we are about and hopefully, we are getting better."

Le Mars scored its first run in the sixth on an RBI single by pinch hitter Ayden Hoag but after loading the bases with no one out, that was the only run the Bulldogs scored in the inning.