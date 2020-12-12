Sioux City East boys basketball bonds together to beat Sioux City West on the road

East’s biggest lead in the first half was 14, but the Wolverines chipped it down to nine thanks to two transition layups from sophomore Keavian Hayes.

Hayes’ two layups, as well as a Keenan Hegna layup in the fourth quarter, were the only three buckets the Wolverines got in transition.

All of the other 59 points came in West’s half-court set.

That lead was comfortable enough for the Black Raiders to rely on, even though West made a late attempt at a comeback.

East held a consistent lead throughout the game, but the Wolverines threatened in the second half by being more aggressive than it was in the first half.

“I just think everything will get a little better,” Vanderloo said. “We just have to tighten the bolts and keep the ship moving.”

The Wolverines got back into the game with 3-pointers. Keeon Hutton led off the second half with a 3-pointer near the top of the key, then Lamarion Mothershead added two 3s in a span of 1:37.

Mothershead then hit a 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the third quarter that whittled East’s lead to 48-40, but never got closer than eight points for the duration of the game.