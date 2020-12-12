Sioux City East boys basketball bonds together to beat Sioux City West on the road

SIOUX CITY — Since losing to Spencer in the season-opener, the East High School boys basketball team have learned to play together as a collective group.
The Black Raiders exemplified their togetherness Friday in an 80-65 win over crosstown foe West at West High School.
East’s togetherness formed right away in the game, and built a 14-2 run in the first three minutes of the game.
Dom Drent started off the game with a 3-pointer from the wing, with DaVares Whitaker on the kick-out assist.
Whitaker then scored eight of the final 11 points of that run, while Bie Ruei had a free throw and Drent added a layup.
“These guys learn how hard you have to play to win,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “The Spencer game, that was just bad coaching. We’ve worked on some things in practice, and the intensity has been building up. We have a decent team, and a lot of guys haven’t played together before, but that’s not an excuse. There’s no rewind, and we have to move forward, and I think we are.
“Winning games in any sport is about working together as a team,” Vanderloo added. “It’s the little, corny things that people always say, but it’s true. Fancy doesn’t win."
The Black Raiders have been getting accustomed to their new teammates, Drent and Whitaker.
Drent is a transfer from Le Sueur, Minnesota, and so far this season, the newest Black Raiders senior is second on the team in scoring, entering Friday.
Whitaker returns to Siouxland after a stint in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He’s a junior and is the team’s leading scorer.
Whitaker entered Friday’s game averaging 23.0 ppg, and he added 34 to that on Friday night.
“I’m just glad he’s on our team,” Vanderloo said. “Any time you have a good point guard, they can bail you out of a lot of things. When you get into an offense, he can take it at any time. He has all the qualities of being a very good player, and he’s showing it.”
Whitaker is happy to be playing for the Black Raiders, too.
“It was fun, for sure,” Whitaker said. “Being able to control the tempo of the game, and I feel like that’s what I did tonight. It was just about energy. They tried to come out with more energy, but I couldn’t let that happen.”
Whitaker scored 18 first-half points.
“Whitaker is a good, shifty guard, and we knew that coming in,” West coach Coco Cofield said. “He got good handles. He scored all his points in the paint, and we knew that. Our guys battled and they’ll continue to keep battling.”
East’s biggest lead in the first half was 14, but the Wolverines chipped it down to nine thanks to two transition layups from sophomore Keavian Hayes.
Hayes’ two layups, as well as a Keenan Hegna layup in the fourth quarter, were the only three buckets the Wolverines got in transition.
All of the other 59 points came in West’s half-court set.
That lead was comfortable enough for the Black Raiders to rely on, even though West made a late attempt at a comeback.
East held a consistent lead throughout the game, but the Wolverines threatened in the second half by being more aggressive than it was in the first half.
“I just think everything will get a little better,” Vanderloo said. “We just have to tighten the bolts and keep the ship moving.”
The Wolverines got back into the game with 3-pointers. Keeon Hutton led off the second half with a 3-pointer near the top of the key, then Lamarion Mothershead added two 3s in a span of 1:37.
Mothershead then hit a 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the third quarter that whittled East’s lead to 48-40, but never got closer than eight points for the duration of the game.
The Wolverines had to worry about foul trouble, however, and that forced West’s defense to play a little more careful than aggressive.
“I had to keep telling the guys, ‘Mind over matter,’” Cofield said. “Keep playing no matter what.”
Hutton led West with 20 points. Hayes scored 19 points and Hegna scored 11 points. Mothershead scored nine.
Not counting the loss to the Black Raiders on Friday, the Wolverines have been off to a good start this season.
The Wolverines received eight points in the first installment of the Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll, one better than the Black Raiders.
West started out the season with wins against Council Bluffs Jefferson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Wolverines are a young bunch — Hegna and Dominic Frye are the only two seniors — and a confidence boost like this is welcomed early in the season.
“We’re not playing for the state tournament right now, but we want to keep getting better one day at a time,” Cofield said. “With our program, we’re building within. We’re building from the ground up. We don’t buy and renovate, we’re building from the ground up. The foundation we’re building is playing good defense at times and that can lead to offense.”
The win comes a night after the East girls beat West, 62-43. The top two scorers in Thursday's game were East's Kayla Benson (20) and West's Libby Buhman (14).
