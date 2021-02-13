Sioux City East boys basketball snaps four-game losing streak with overtime win over West

SIOUX CITY — A couple of teams trending in the wrong direction played a little extra basketball Friday night.
East emerged a 77-68 winner over West in overtime at East High, snapping a four-game boys basketball losing streak.
The Black Raiders outscored West 19-10 in the extra session, sending the Wolverines to their fourth loss in their last five games.
East, 11-8 overall and 9-5 in the Missouri River Conference, got off to a fast start, then saw West (8-9, 6-8) rally to tie it.
West, in fact, was in position to try a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, but was called for a five-second violation.
That gave East the last opportunity, but all it could muster was an off-balance 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
They went to overtime tied at 58-58, but it was all Black Raiders in the four-minute extra session.
East ripped off 13 unanswered points in the first two minutes. De Vares Whitaker scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in overtime, while Bie Ruei tallied seven of his 18 points.
Whitaker began the overtime with a drive to the hoop, before Ruei nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and added a conventional 3-point play. Whitaker grabbed his own miss and scored while being fouled, converting a 3-point play, then tacked on another hoop, making it 71-58.
East, by the way, was coming off a four-overtime loss at Le Mars on Tuesday.
That extended its losing streak to four games, the longest of veteran coach Ras Vanderloo’s career.
“I know nobody feels sorry for me, but that’s part of sports,” Vanderloo said. “You look at those games, there was a four-overtime game and a last shot. It is what it is, that’s sports. You have to find a way to win and tonight we did.”
East zipped to a 10-1 lead in the first three minutes and lead 20-8 after one quarter. West made a charge in the second, cutting a 14-point deficit to five, but the Black Raiders still enjoyed a 34-23 halftime advantage.
The Wolverines pulled to within 43-41 on a 3-pointer by Lamarion Mothershead with 1:38 left in the third quarter. East, though, got a steal and layup by Dom Drent and another layup by Whitaker in the closing seconds of the quarter.
That set up a tight fourth quarter. West eventually drew even at 54-54 on a basket by Kee’on Hutton with 3:22 left in regulation. East’s Aiden Ballard made a basket and two free throws, giving his team a 58-56 lead before West’s Keenan Hegna tied it with two free throws.
East turned it over with 1:27 remaining and the Wolverines milked the clock, calling two time outs. However, they were denied a chance to take a final shot because of the five-second infraction.
Drent tacked on 16 points for East, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
West got 16 points from Hutton and 14 apiece from Hegna and Keavian Hayes, who fouled out with 4:28 left in regulation.
It has been a difficult week for West, which nicked Storm Lake by two points on Monday, but lost to North (4-17) Tuesday.
“We were down and we had to claw back in and we had a chance,” West coach Coco Cofield said. “And when it’s in the palm of your hand, you can’t let it slip, you have to grab on and hold tight.”
Cofield shared a quote that he told his team after the contest.
“The best teacher in life is your own appearance. They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation, but who would you want to define you, someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart and stay strong.”
East made 5 of 6 shots in overtime and 8 of 10 free throws.
“I thought we were really good in the first quarter and overtime, but give West credit, they fought to get back in it,” Vanderloo said. “We outscored them 13-0 in overtime and that’s good when you can do that with such a short clock.”