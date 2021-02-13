Sioux City East boys basketball snaps four-game losing streak with overtime win over West

Drent tacked on 16 points for East, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

West got 16 points from Hutton and 14 apiece from Hegna and Keavian Hayes, who fouled out with 4:28 left in regulation.

It has been a difficult week for West, which nicked Storm Lake by two points on Monday, but lost to North (4-17) Tuesday.

“We were down and we had to claw back in and we had a chance,” West coach Coco Cofield said. “And when it’s in the palm of your hand, you can’t let it slip, you have to grab on and hold tight.”

Cofield shared a quote that he told his team after the contest.

“The best teacher in life is your own appearance. They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation, but who would you want to define you, someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart and stay strong.”

East made 5 of 6 shots in overtime and 8 of 10 free throws.

“I thought we were really good in the first quarter and overtime, but give West credit, they fought to get back in it,” Vanderloo said. “We outscored them 13-0 in overtime and that’s good when you can do that with such a short clock.”

