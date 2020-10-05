Sioux City East boys golf team qualifies for state with third-place finish

They didn’t want to feel that emotion of disappointment again, especially on their home course.

“We’ve been practicing so much this year, and our coaches have been giving us good things to continue being really good golfers,” Spier said. “This is really special for us, honestly. This is the first time East has ever been to state (since 2002). We’ve been really looking forward to this. We knew the beginning that we could go to state and compete at state.

“I love this team,” Spier added. “We have six guys who can shoot 72 or a 78. We have a really good team this year.”

Spier led East on the leaderboard on Monday.

Spier finished tied for second overall, turning in an 18-hole score of 76, which is 4-over par.

Spier started off the day with a birdie on the very first hole. There, Spier liked his tee shot and his next shot went 15 feet near the hole.

The Black Raiders junior thought he missed his putt originally, and he walked up to the hole to tap the ball in.

Instead, he learned that the ball went in the hole, and carded a “3” on the first hole of the day.