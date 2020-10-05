Sioux City East boys golf team qualifies for state with third-place finish

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since 2002, the East High School boys golf team qualified for the state tournament.
The Black Raiders recorded a team score of 324 for third place at Whispering Creek, and with that score, they made the cut for the team to go to state.
East beat Dowling Catholic by two strokes to make that third-place cut and it'll compete at the state tournament on Oct. 9 and 10 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
The six East players who qualified for state as a team were Ethan Spier, Cael Boever, Cole Johnson, Gavin Cote, Drake Anderson and Cam Riemer.
It came down to the wire, though, and East coach Brian Drent admitted there were some nerves as the final scorecards were being turned in.
There wasn’t much of a separation — as the final score indicated — between the Nos. 3 and 4 spots.
“You kept looking at the scorecards and you knew it was going to come down to the very last scorecards coming in,” Drent said. “Cole did a really great job of bailing us out. As I said a couple weeks ago, there’s always different guys contributing for this team, and it happened again today. It was just an awesome day for our guys.”
Last year, the Black Raiders missed the team cut by a pair of strokes, and that feeling hung with them since last October.
They didn’t want to feel that emotion of disappointment again, especially on their home course.
“We’ve been practicing so much this year, and our coaches have been giving us good things to continue being really good golfers,” Spier said. “This is really special for us, honestly. This is the first time East has ever been to state (since 2002). We’ve been really looking forward to this. We knew the beginning that we could go to state and compete at state.
“I love this team,” Spier added. “We have six guys who can shoot 72 or a 78. We have a really good team this year.”
Spier led East on the leaderboard on Monday.
Spier finished tied for second overall, turning in an 18-hole score of 76, which is 4-over par.
Spier started off the day with a birdie on the very first hole. There, Spier liked his tee shot and his next shot went 15 feet near the hole.
The Black Raiders junior thought he missed his putt originally, and he walked up to the hole to tap the ball in.
Instead, he learned that the ball went in the hole, and carded a “3” on the first hole of the day.
“I knew it was going to be a hard condition day,” Spier said. “I felt good and I knew from there on, I made a couple pars and took it one stroke at a time.”
Spier had just four bogeys in his round, including a “7” on the 18th. He hit 15 greens in regulation.
“I felt pressure for my team, because I didn’t know if our score would be good enough to go to state,” Spier said. “We made state, so it doesn’t matter anymore.”
Spier strung together a rally of nine consecutive pars, which was his goal going into the round.
“I just had two-putt after two-putt, and I knew par was going to be a really good score today,” Spier said. “I knew as soon as I got one par, the next par would come. I took it one shot at a time. I tried to play slow, because I’m a fast golfer.”
Putting actually became a big factor for Spier on Monday. In fact, he switched putters before Monday’s round.
He changed to a TaylorMade spider putter after using his grandfather’s two-ball putter. Spier’s grandfather is Larry Franzen, and Spier credited Franzen for helping Spier with his game since he was a 2-year-old.
Spier’s momentum even started earlier in the weekend.
Spier competed in the Jividen Cup, and as the No. 11 seed, he made it to the quarterfinal round.
Spier lost to Matt Pitts in the semifinal round at South Sioux’s Covington Links, 1-up, after he defeated Brian Evans 2 and 1.
“I lost to a really good player in Pitts,” Spier said. “I was just working on my swing. I had really good practice time.”
In other action, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and North finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the team standings, respectively.
Heelan’s sixth-place collective score was 343, and the Crusaders were led by Brayden Michalak with an 82.
SB-L ended up with a 361, led by Schuyler Warren with an 80. Warren had three birdies in the round, but did not make the cut to make it to state as an individual.
The Stars’ top golfer was AJ Johnson, as he shot an 85. Collectively, North’s team score was 367.
Le Mars was ninth (376), and the Bulldogs’ No. 1 golfer on Monday was Cameron Daggett. Daggett shot an 83.
West also competed in the state-qualifying tournament, but only had three guys golfing, so the Wolverines did not field a team score. The Wolverines’ leader was Nathan Patterson with a 105.
Ankeny Centennial’s Jonathan Saddoris was the individual medalist on Monday, as the Jaguars senior carded a 3-over 75. Saddoris had two birdies, which was back-to-back on hole Nos. 8 and 9.
The Jaguars finished second on a cardback with 320. Johnston was the district champion with 320. The difference came down to the No. 5 golfer: Johnson’s Calen Bishop had an 86 while Ethan King had an 87.
