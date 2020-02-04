Sioux City East boys hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The first instance came off an Austin Freiberg basket following an East turnover. Then, Layman hit a 3 with 1:51 left that trimmed East’s lead to 62-57.

“I don’t care of what (Sergeant Bluff’s) record is, they can still go to the state tournament,” Vanderloo said. “They are very capable of winning games in the state tournament. I mean, first of all, you have to be lucky and good to make it to state. With their size and their ability, I wouldn’t count them out. Carroll and MOC-Floyd Valley are the two favorites (in the substate), but they’re worth throwing in the same sentence.”

Nick Muller also scored nine second-half points – thanks to two 3s – that helped SB-L turn a halftime blowout into a competitive ballgame.

“It seems like every time we play them the last several years, it’s like that,” Vanderloo said. “It’s either an overtime game, a last-second shot, a large comeback down to a small lead like tonight … for high school basketball fans, for kids, players, coaches and everybody involved, it was a fun night of basketball on a Tuesday night. Thank God we came out on top.”

At the end of the day, however, Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf pointed to the sluggish first quarter.