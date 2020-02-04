Sioux City East boys hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY – When the East High School boys basketball team gets off to a hot, fast start, it’s tough to slow it down.
The Black Raiders jumped out to a 23-13 first quarter that helped them hold off their Missouri River Conference rivals in a 70-63 win at East’s high school gymnasium.
East (13-3) made six 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped open up several different options offensively. Senior Jaleque Dunson started off the East rally with a 3 from the wing and Aiden Gomez added a 3 for a quick 6-0 lead.
Gomez added two more 3s in the first quarter while Sayvion Armstrong and Danny Callahan picked up a trey ball as well.
“We talked a lot in the locker room over and over again to get out to a fast start and be aggressive,” Armstrong said. “I believe our aggressiveness opened up the shots that we had, and we were capitalizing. Our hot start allowed us to be completely energetic, completely in the game.”
Then, in the second quarter, the Black Raiders closed out the stanza with a 13-3 run in the final 3 minutes, 42 seconds. SB-L (7-10) didn’t score a field goal in that timeframe, and the three points came from free throws by Brady Schaap and Jake Layman.
East was able to attack the basket in the final 3-plus minutes. Dunson got a couple of baskets near the paint, Callahan found an open lane down the middle of the lane, and then Jacob Maxey had a second-chance opportunity off a rebound.
The Black Raiders led 43-24 at halftime, but like any rivalry game, the Warriors were far from willing to give in.
As the season has progressed, the Warriors have tried different defensive schemes. They figured out in the first half that neither a man-to-man defense nor a 2-3 zone defense slowed down the Black Raiders.
On film, East coach Ras Vanderloo can remember seeing SB-L play six different styles of defense in the last two weeks.
The Warriors tried their half-court trap zone defense, and that slowed the Black Raiders down.
East scored just nine points in the third quarter, and SB-L held its eastside rivals to five points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We definitely weren’t as aggressive, and I also think Sergeant Bluff slowed us down,” Vanderloo said. “We like to play fast. That’s no secret to anybody. When teams slow us down, we’re just not as effective. We regrouped with a couple of spirited timeouts, and the guys battled at the end. “
The Black Raiders ran into the zone and wasn’t as aggressive as they were in the opening 16 minutes. They were forced to take more outside shots and passes – especially long ones – had the risk of being turned into turnovers.
The Warriors chipped a 19-point deficit into 10 entering the fourth quarter and got as close as five points twice.
The first instance came off an Austin Freiberg basket following an East turnover. Then, Layman hit a 3 with 1:51 left that trimmed East’s lead to 62-57.
“I don’t care of what (Sergeant Bluff’s) record is, they can still go to the state tournament,” Vanderloo said. “They are very capable of winning games in the state tournament. I mean, first of all, you have to be lucky and good to make it to state. With their size and their ability, I wouldn’t count them out. Carroll and MOC-Floyd Valley are the two favorites (in the substate), but they’re worth throwing in the same sentence.”
Nick Muller also scored nine second-half points – thanks to two 3s – that helped SB-L turn a halftime blowout into a competitive ballgame.
“It seems like every time we play them the last several years, it’s like that,” Vanderloo said. “It’s either an overtime game, a last-second shot, a large comeback down to a small lead like tonight … for high school basketball fans, for kids, players, coaches and everybody involved, it was a fun night of basketball on a Tuesday night. Thank God we came out on top.”
At the end of the day, however, Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf pointed to the sluggish first quarter.
“Basketball is a 32-minute game,” Vander Schaaf said. “I’m still frustrated and disappointed at how we came out in the first quarter. If there’s a silver lining, maybe it’s that we scored a few points. Frankly, we missed out on some points late. We could’ve made it tighter.
“There was a stretch in the second quarter where it was like a hot knife through butter,” Vander Schaaf said. “That’s not good basketball, but that’s on me. We have to do whatever it takes to not allow that type of play.”
All five starters for East scored the 70 points. Armstrong and Callahan co-led with 18, Gomez had 16, Dunson scored 14 and Maxey scored four.
Layman and Wisconsin football recruit Daniel Wright both scored 12 for SB-L.