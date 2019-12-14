Sioux City East boys jump out to early lead, beat South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- One night after a battle with West, the East High School boys basketball team took care of the South Sioux City Cardinals on Saturday with an 81-49 win at the MiniDome.

It’s a season-high for the Black Raiders, surpassing the 78 scored against Spencer on Dec. 3.

East jumped out to an 8-0 lead early thanks to baskets from Jaleque Dunson and Aden Gomez, and the Black Raiders led from wire-to-wire.

The Black Raiders led 21-8 after the first quarter, and 48-22 at the half.

Dunson led East with a game-high 25 points. He hit four 3s, two in each half.

Danny Callahan made eight shots and both of his free throws to contribute 18 points.

Sayvion Armstrong scored 17 points. Armstrong made three 3s. In all, the Black Raiders hit nine 3s in the win and went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Cardinals senior Jake Aitken scored a game-high 25 points. Kaden Sailors had seven points.

The Cardinals made 18 shots and were 4-for-7 from the stripe.

