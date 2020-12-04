Sioux City East boys pick up first win, takes down Heelan

He finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Dom Drent scored eight of his 12 points in the second quarter.

Heelan didn’t get on the board until Douglas Skinner made a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in the first quarter. By then, though, the Black Raiders had already scored 19 points.

East raced to a 29-7 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a commanding 50-14 halftime cushion, taking advantage of an inexperienced Heelan team with no senior starters.

Aden Ballard and Bie Ruei added eight points apiece for East, which bounced back from a season-opening 62-59 loss at Spencer on Tuesday.

“Give Spencer credit, they did a lot of good things,” Vanderloo said. “We had a whole bunch of guys who hadn’t played together before – not an excuse – and we needed to learn to play at our speed. Tonight we did and Tuesday we didn’t.”

East forced seven turnovers in the first quarter and turned most of those into baskets. Heelan shot a combined 6-for-29 in the first half.

Matthew Kayl – the only senior on Heelan’s roster – came off the bench to contribute 11 points. Aidan Kuehl was next in line for the Crusaders with eight points.