Sioux City East boys pick up first win, takes down Heelan

SIOUX CITY – Through the years, the East-Heelan basketball rivalry has produced some unforgettable games.
Overflow crowds have packed into both the East High gym and the now-defunct Heelan “Pit” to watch these longtime combatants do battle.
More times than not, the contests were thrillers, some coming down to the wire.
However, their first meeting of the 2020-21 season wasn’t one of those.
East rolled past an overmatched Heelan squad 72-38 Friday at East.
Quite frankly, the game was never close.
East scored the first 19 points of the game – 10 by newcomer DeVares Whitaker – and never looked back.
“We came out with a little more fire and desire and I thought we played really well in the first half,” East Coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We kind of took them out of what they do. We have a bunch of athletic kids and when we’re all fighting for the same cause, I think it’s a pretty good product.”
Whitaker, a 6-foot junior guard who moved to Sioux City from Jonesboro, Arkansas, rang up 10 points in the first two minutes. Already a highly sought after recruit, Whitaker scored four baskets in transition and made two free throws before two minutes had elapsed.
He finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Dom Drent scored eight of his 12 points in the second quarter.
Heelan didn’t get on the board until Douglas Skinner made a 3-pointer with 3:18 left in the first quarter. By then, though, the Black Raiders had already scored 19 points.
East raced to a 29-7 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a commanding 50-14 halftime cushion, taking advantage of an inexperienced Heelan team with no senior starters.
Aden Ballard and Bie Ruei added eight points apiece for East, which bounced back from a season-opening 62-59 loss at Spencer on Tuesday.
“Give Spencer credit, they did a lot of good things,” Vanderloo said. “We had a whole bunch of guys who hadn’t played together before – not an excuse – and we needed to learn to play at our speed. Tonight we did and Tuesday we didn’t.”
East forced seven turnovers in the first quarter and turned most of those into baskets. Heelan shot a combined 6-for-29 in the first half.
Matthew Kayl – the only senior on Heelan’s roster – came off the bench to contribute 11 points. Aidan Kuehl was next in line for the Crusaders with eight points.
East, too, is breaking in a completely new bunch of players. And, Vanderloo is optimistic about his latest squad.
“I think we’re going to be OK before Christmas and good after Christmas,” Vanderloo said. “We’re going to be a team that anybody on our schedule is going to say ‘be careful, they might be able to bite you.’
“I’m not saying we’re going to win every game, but we’re going to be competitive every game. We just need to keep the energy high. When they do, we have very good depth, athletic dudes. We need to create the action, don’t let them bring it to us.”
East certainly did that on Friday, easily dusting off a Heelan team that also fell in its season opener, 64-50, at Treynor on Thursday.
