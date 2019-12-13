Sioux City East boys pull away from West

“We just told each other that we had to keep the energy going,” Dunson said. “At halftime, we had to tell ourselves to keep it up. We brought energy, we played hard and that was the difference-maker.”

West gave the Black Raiders trouble in the first half with its 3-2 zone. The Wolverines didn’t want shooters like Dunson, Danny Callahan or Sayvion Armstrong to get out to a fast start.

The Black Raiders didn’t make a 3-pointer in the first half, and the two leading scorers for the Black Raiders were Armstrong and Callahan with eight points apiece.

“It’s something we had worked on and something we had seen on video,” Vanderloo said of the Wolverines’ 3-2 zone setup. “We had a few subs in the game that may or may not have lined up correctly and that’s on the coaching, that’s on us. Once we got it corrected at halftime, we got guys where they needed to be.”

East also had an advantage at the free-throw line. The Black Raiders were 24-for-36 from the free-throw line and the Wolverines made four of nine attempts from the stripes. Armstrong was 11-for-12 from the line.

The Wolverines were called for 25 fouls; East allotted nine in the win.