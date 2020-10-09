Sioux City East boys tied for 9th at state golf

DES MOINES -- The first day of the Class 4A state boys' golf tournament didn't go exactly as Sioux City East may have hoped, or for most of the teams.

Golfers had to battle about 20 miles per hour winds at Des Moines Golf and Country Club and while the trees did block some of the gusts, East coach Brian Drent said it did have an effect on the day.

So scores were higher than maybe were expected and that was the case for East, which was making its first trip to state for the first time in more than a decade.

East put up a team score of 337, which is 49 shots over par, and are tied for ninth place with Cedar Rapids Praire. Waukee leads the team tournament with a 14-over par 302.

Despite the difficult day, Drent isn't disappointed with how the Black Raiders performed on Friday on the first day of the two-day event.

"I am happy with where we are at. It could've been better but the guys had a good experience and they are excited about tomorrow," Drent said. "I would say it was good, not great. I am certainly not disappointed with where we are at. Every coach today is saying they left some shots out there. Several times out there today, we had to remind ourselves it's a two-day tournament and on a couple of occasions, sometimes a bogey is an okay score.