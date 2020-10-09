Sioux City East boys tied for 9th at state golf

DES MOINES -- The first day of the Class 4A state boys' golf tournament didn't go exactly as Sioux City East may have hoped, or for most of the teams.
Golfers had to battle about 20 miles per hour winds at Des Moines Golf and Country Club and while the trees did block some of the gusts, East coach Brian Drent said it did have an effect on the day.
So scores were higher than maybe were expected and that was the case for East, which was making its first trip to state for the first time in more than a decade.
East put up a team score of 337, which is 49 shots over par, and are tied for ninth place with Cedar Rapids Praire. Waukee leads the team tournament with a 14-over par 302.
Despite the difficult day, Drent isn't disappointed with how the Black Raiders performed on Friday on the first day of the two-day event.
"I am happy with where we are at. It could've been better but the guys had a good experience and they are excited about tomorrow," Drent said. "I would say it was good, not great. I am certainly not disappointed with where we are at. Every coach today is saying they left some shots out there. Several times out there today, we had to remind ourselves it's a two-day tournament and on a couple of occasions, sometimes a bogey is an okay score.
"This is the first time playing at the state tournament for these guys. You have crowds and galleries and that's something high school golfers don't see much. We started back on 10, which is tricky to start on. There was a lot of new stuff that we don't see a lot."
Plus the golfers had to deal with the nuisance that was the wind throughout the day, which may have caused more issues on the putting green than at the tee.
"It more beats you up as the day goes on. Putting, it did make an impact in terms of standing steady over a ball. There were a lot of short putts and it wasn't just us, there were a lot of putts that were missed and you are talking some of the best golfers in the state here," Drent said. "There has to be something to the wind and the unfamiliarity with the greens."
Still, the Black Raiders have a chance to make a move on Saturday. East may be tied for ninth in the 12-team tournament, but the Black Raiders are only four shots back of sixth-place Southeast Polk and 15 shots back of Johnston and Cedar Falls as both are tied for fourth.
East's Drake Anderson and Ethan Spier are tied for 27th with an 11-over par 83 and Cole Johnson is tied for 37th with a 12-over par 84. Anderson and Spier are only two strokes back from a top-20 finish and Johnson is only three strokes off.
"I know our guys. They are hungry. We all think we have a chance to play well and they feel they can make adjustments," Drent said. "Our guys are excited about getting a chance to play (Saturday) and put a score up and get us out of ninth to a top-five, top-six showing. It's a matter of how low we can go."
East's No. 4 golfer on the day was Cael Boever, who is tied for 55th with a 15-over par 87.
"Cole is the unsung hero again and him and Cael at the bottom end, they've done a great job," Drent said. "For the last month, they've been super steady and solid. Both of those two had a triple or a quad on one hole and then were super steady. We might have four really good scores to put up Saturday."
Cam Riemer is tied for 70th with a 19-over par 91 and Gavin Cole is tied for 77th with a 22-over par 94.
Waukee's Will Kramer and Ames' Sam Vertanen are tied for first with a two-over par 74.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!