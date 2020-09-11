Sioux City East catches fire in second quarter beats West

SIOUX CITY -- The scoreboard at Olsen Stadium lit up like a fireworks display in the second quarter Friday night.
East and West combined for 51 points in the second stanza and most of the damage was done by East, which went on to claim a 65-14 triumph.
The Black Raiders, now 2-1 on the season, rang up 37 second-quarter points, then set off a continuous clock early in the third quarter.
There were plenty of contributors for East, including junior quarterback Luke Longval, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Longval completed passes to eight different receivers as the Black Raiders bounced back from a loss to Fort Dodge last Friday.
“We spread it around tonight,” Longval said. “Our wide receivers did a great job and we did what we practice to do.”
Nine more players carried the ball for East, which finished with 163 rushing yards. Taejon Jones had two rushing touchdowns, while Devares Whitaker also scored twice.
Whitaker posted a highlight-reel touchdown on a punt return, breaking numerous tackles on the 57-yard play. He also hauled in a 22-yard scoring strike.
Longval’s other two TD passes were to Kelynn Jacobsen and Bennett Vanderloo. Vanderloo had two interceptions, returning one 28 yards for a touchdown.
“We had some mistakes in the first series that killed our team, but overall the execution was good,” East Coach Brian Webb said. “The effort was good and a lot of kids got into the game. We’ve got a lot of versatile kids that do a lot of things. This is a level we knew we could play at.”
About the only thing that went wrong for East was a fumble on its first series. After the miscue, it took the Black Raiders a while to get going, but when they did it was all downhill.
Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 2:39 left in the first quarter, but West tied it early in the second when Keenan Hegna hooked up with Keavian Hayes for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
The Black Raiders took command thereafter, scoring on their next two possesions, followed by Whitaker’s spectacular punt return that made it 28-7.
Hegna -- who passed for 117 yards -- threw his second TD pass of the game, connecting with Jonathan Jones on a 22-yarder on fourth down with six minutes left in the half.
East, though, added two more touchdowns and a safety before halftime, breaking with a 44-14 cushion.
Vanderloo’s 5-yard touchdown reception with 9:11 left in the third quarter pushed it over the 35-point mercy rule.
Except for the two scoring passes, East’s defense clamped down on the Wolverines. West couldn’t get its running game on track the entire contest.
“There are still a lot of things we need to work on,” Webb said. “It’s just not about the team we play, it’s just us not making mistakes. I think we still had nine penalties and that’s been a killer for us, so we have to minimize that.”
Weeb emphasized the fact that the teams should be thankful to be able to play football.
“I think there are 12 or 14 4A teams not playing tonight, so every opportunity to be out here you should be thankful,” Webb said. “We take it week by week and thank God that tomorrow we’re not shut down and the next day we’re not shut down and we get to play football.”
East won for the 13th straight time over its city rivals. The loss left the Wolverines with an 0-3 overall mark.
