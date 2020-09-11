Sioux City East catches fire in second quarter beats West

“We had some mistakes in the first series that killed our team, but overall the execution was good,” East Coach Brian Webb said. “The effort was good and a lot of kids got into the game. We’ve got a lot of versatile kids that do a lot of things. This is a level we knew we could play at.”

About the only thing that went wrong for East was a fumble on its first series. After the miscue, it took the Black Raiders a while to get going, but when they did it was all downhill.

Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 2:39 left in the first quarter, but West tied it early in the second when Keenan Hegna hooked up with Keavian Hayes for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

The Black Raiders took command thereafter, scoring on their next two possesions, followed by Whitaker’s spectacular punt return that made it 28-7.

Hegna -- who passed for 117 yards -- threw his second TD pass of the game, connecting with Jonathan Jones on a 22-yarder on fourth down with six minutes left in the half.

East, though, added two more touchdowns and a safety before halftime, breaking with a 44-14 cushion.

Vanderloo’s 5-yard touchdown reception with 9:11 left in the third quarter pushed it over the 35-point mercy rule.