SIOUX CITY -- What a difference a year makes.
The East High School football team lost to Bishop Heelan 44-0 in the 2018 season opener, but the Black Raiders (1-0) earned a 20-13 win Friday night at Olsen Stadium to turn the tables.
Heelan held the Black Raiders scoreless in the first half, but according to senior Casey Blake, the vibe of the locker room wasn’t melancholy at all.
“I can’t believe our team’s effort,” Blake said. “We came back in the second half, and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys. We knew we weren’t going to lose that game.”
The Black Raiders started their comeback with a 35-yard connection from Blake to Kaden Jones on East’s first drive of the third quarter. Jones made a deep cut down the sideline and once Blake put the ball in the air, it was all Jones from there.
Blake knew that the Black Raiders were in good shape if he found Jones a couple times in the game, especially downfield.
“I see Kayden out there,” said Blake with a laugh. “He can go up against anyone. I threw that up, and trusted him.”
Jones caught two passes for 41 yards, and one rush for minus-4 yards. He did get knicked up a couple times in the fourth quarter, especially on a scary collision with Heelan’s Benton Schaefer on Heelan’s last offensive play.
According to East coach Brian Webb, Jones’ injuries are minor on a night where he had a major contribution.
“He’s a playmaker, and we have to get him the ball as many times as possible,” Webb said. “He’s electric. He makes things happen. We’re going to make sure he’s healthy, because we have a long year.”
Later in the third quarter with less than 10 seconds left, Blake found Gabe Wagner for an 18-yard score. The Crusaders’ defensive line was rushing hard on Blake, but the senior quarterback took his time, and he saw Wagner cut toward the middle of the field.
Wagner caught Blake’s touch pass, and won the race toward the far-side pylon to give the Black Raiders the lead. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
East’s final touchdown came with 8 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the game. Kaige Kellen, who unofficially opened the season with 76 yards, ran the ball in from 3 yards out after forcing Heelan’s Benton Schaefer to fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The two-point conversion in this instance was good, as Blake found Ethan Snieder in the back of the end zone.
That drive nearly died in the East red zone, however. On a 4th-and-5 from the Heelan 33, Blake lobbed a fade pass intended for Easton Voigt. The pass went over everyone’s head, but the referees flagged Heelan senior Camden Lee for pass interference, more specifically for faceguarding.
East kept chipping away with four consecutive rushing plays until Kellen pushed the ball up the gut of the Heelan defense for the score.
“Talk about doing what it takes to win,” said East coach Brian Webb as he looked around Olsen Stadium. “We had our backs against the wall many times and we continued to fight, fight even when we had kids puking on the sidelines.”
The Crusaders, however, were not afraid of backing down, especially late.
With 1:54 to go, Crusaders quarterback Brant Hogue found Lee on a Hail Mary-type pass that pulled the Crusaders within a possession.
The previous two plays, however, didn’t give the Crusaders much fortune.
On first down from the Black Raiders’ 37-yard-line, East linebacker Dylan Harper sacked Hogue for 5 yards.
The clock kept ticking, and the Crusaders tried to compose themselves. It didn’t work, as Heelan was penalized for a false start.
Neither play got Hogue down.
“I knew that we had to make a play,” Hogue said. “I saw Cam was back there, and I saw Cole (Hogue) was back there, too, and they’re good deep targets. I knew I couldn’t run with it and take a sack, so I threw it up there and hoped Cam would get it.”
The Crusaders also recovered an onside kick with 1:50 to go, but Hogue made three incompletions on Heelan’s final drive.
Hogue found Lee for a 19-yard touchdown pass that gave Heelan its early lead with 1:21 in the second quarter.
Hogue had made nine consecutive completions before making his first TD pass of the season. In all, Hogue was 31-for-42 for 279 yards. Lee, meanwhile, had 153 receiving yards.
Hogue credited East’s defense for making the necessary improvements to quiet down Heelan’s offense from 44 points last year to 13 on Friday.
“They adjusted really, really well,” Hogue said. “Casey Blake threw really well tonight. They were pretty good all-around defensively.”
East doesn’t lose sight that this is a big win for the program moving forward.
“It gives us all the momentum in the world,” Blake, who was 7-for-15 for 101 yards, said. “We haven’t beaten these guys in, what? Five or six years? We feel like we can beat anyone, but we know we have to put in the work every week.