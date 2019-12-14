Sioux City East control the boards in the 2nd half, beat South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- East High School girls basketball coach Brian Drent wasn’t pleased that the Black Raiders allowed 11 offensive rebounds in the first half Saturday to the South Sioux City Cardinals.

The Black Raiders did a much better job at the glass in the second half and helped the Black Raiders get a 51-42 win in the MiniDome.

East had seven defensive rebounds in the third quarter, then four in the fourth quarter.

Madi Van Dyke led the Black Raiders with eight total rebounds and Nyamer Diew had seven total rebounds in the win. Diew also led the Black Raiders with 17 points.

In the first half, the Cardinals had six second-chance points and the game was one where every point mattered.

Drent made an adjustment and went mostly with a man-to-man defense in the third and fourth quarters so that players like Van Dyke and Diew could have better opportunities to block their opposition out and get more rebounds.

“The 11 offensive rebounds we allowed just broke our back,” Drent said. “We had better matchups.”

Katlynn Tucker knows that her East teammates have her back, but she also knows that she has to hit big shots as a senior.