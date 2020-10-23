Sioux City East falls in first playoff game since 2015

Centennial scored on its first two possessions and had a 27-0 lead by halftime.

Kohl, a 6-foot-6 10th grader, also ran for a pair of short touchdowns.

East was also whistled for 12 penalties and committed three turnovers, which didn’t help its cause.

The Black Raiders finally got on the board at the 4:43 mark of the third quarter when Luke Longval threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Snieder.

After Centennial took an early 7-0 lead, East missed out on a golden scoring opportunity.

The Black Raiders took over at the Centennial 49-yard line after recovering a fumble on a punt that deflected off an Ankeny player’s helmet.

A 25-yard scamper by Devares Whitaker gave East first-and-goal at the 4-yard line but on the next play, a high snap sailed over the head of Longval, who was lined up in the shotgun formation, resulting in a loss of 15 yards.

East got no closer than the 13 and made another errant snap on a 31-yard field goal attempt.

It took Centennial just six plays to drive 75 yards and take a 14-0 lead. Then, after forcing East to punt from deep in its own territory, struck again when Trey Hansen returned a punt 34 yards for a touchdown.