Sioux City East falls in first playoff game since 2015

SIOUX CITY -- Records, they say are deceiving.
Never was there a better example of that than Friday night at chilly Olsen Stadium.
Ankeny Centennial -- which won only one regular-season game -- steamrolled East 55-14 in an Iowa Class 4A second-round football playoff game. East came into the contest ranked No. 9 with a 6-1 mark.
The Jaguars, though, were a much more physical team than East and exerted their muscle early.
“It was pretty evident that they were more physical and bigger than us upfront,” East Coach Brian Webb said. “That’s the challenge you face when you face a Des Moines suburb.”
True enough, Centennial competes in the always rugged Central Iowa Metropolitan Conference, which includes -- among others -- seven-time defending state champion Dowling Catholic.
“Records don’t deceive me,” Webb said. “I’ve coached at (West Des Moines) Valley and won a championship there. You can’t compare scores, they’re a good football team. Hopefully, this gives them momentum to play well in the next round.”
East couldn’t contend with junior Trey Brown, who rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback J.J. Kohl also gave the Black Raiders fits, completing 6 of 7 passes for 194 yards and two scores.
Centennial scored on its first two possessions and had a 27-0 lead by halftime.
Kohl, a 6-foot-6 10th grader, also ran for a pair of short touchdowns.
East was also whistled for 12 penalties and committed three turnovers, which didn’t help its cause.
The Black Raiders finally got on the board at the 4:43 mark of the third quarter when Luke Longval threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Snieder.
After Centennial took an early 7-0 lead, East missed out on a golden scoring opportunity.
The Black Raiders took over at the Centennial 49-yard line after recovering a fumble on a punt that deflected off an Ankeny player’s helmet.
A 25-yard scamper by Devares Whitaker gave East first-and-goal at the 4-yard line but on the next play, a high snap sailed over the head of Longval, who was lined up in the shotgun formation, resulting in a loss of 15 yards.
East got no closer than the 13 and made another errant snap on a 31-yard field goal attempt.
It took Centennial just six plays to drive 75 yards and take a 14-0 lead. Then, after forcing East to punt from deep in its own territory, struck again when Trey Hansen returned a punt 34 yards for a touchdown.
Centennial threatened to ignite a 35-point continuous clock several times, but it never happened.
East’s Kyler Peterson scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars rang up two more TDs before the game ended.
Longval was 12-for-20 through the air for 157 yards. East, however, managed only 36 rushing yards.
“I told our team that we have to take the next step,” said Webb, who guided the Black Raiders to their first postseason berth since 2015. “Football is a year-round sport, it’s not part-time. That’s something we have to do to mature as a program.”
